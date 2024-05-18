Concerns raised over Carolina Panthers offense despite 2024 overhaul
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have made significant investments in pursuit of improving their offense in 2024. This was almost a necessity for Dan Morgan after such an abysmal campaign. Whether it comes with any major strides has yet to be determined, but the general manager shouldn't be criticized for doing something drastic.
After making such a huge commitment to quarterback Bryce Young, the Panthers cannot afford to see the signal-caller go through the same complications that blighted his rookie campaign. Enhancing the protection in front of the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft was paramount. Finding upgrades at the skill positions was another high priority despite the limited resources available.
Fans seem optimistic that the Panthers can make improvements looking at the roster on offense following a frantic recruitment period. This is not necessarily an opinion shared by those around the league, which adds yet more motivation to Dave Canales and his players in pursuit of better fortunes next season and beyond.
Carolina Panthers offense ranked No. 31 despite offseason overhaul
Alex Ballentine from The Bleacher Report was the latest to question whether the Panthers had done enough. The analyst listed Carolina at No. 31 in his offensive rankings following the draft, with only the New England Patriots behind them. However, he did acknowledge that Morgan had made the best out of a bad situation all things considered.
"Last year couldn't have gone worse for the Carolina Panthers offensively. They threw Bryce Young onto the field with one of the worst supporting casts in the league, and he was unable to elevate them. The good news is they brought in Dave Canales as the new head coach. He did wonders for the careers of Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield at previous stops. He'll have an opportunity to do the same with Young, but the supporting cast is still a work in progress. The Panthers did what they could with the resources they had, but it's still not stellar on paper. Trading for Diontae Johnson and drafting Xavier Legette improved the receiving corps, and signing guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt should help fortify the protection."
Everything must be earned in the NFL. The Panthers deserve every bit of ridicule coming their way after putting together one of the worst seasons in franchise history. Shifting this narrative will be the first primary objective for Morgan and Canales. After that, their ambitions can get loftier.
Things could suffer defensively following Morgan's investment transition. Ejiro Evero's presence should help after he decided to stay on as defensive coordinator, but there are glaring holes that could complicate matters and pile more pressure on the offense to put up the points needed to be more competitive.
It's a calculated risk from Morgan, there's no denying that. But in truth, it was the only plausible option to find out once and for all what Young is made of with a productive supporting cast.
If Young doesn't improve, the Panthers have a big problem on their hands. That's a worst-case scenario. His flashes last season, while everything around him crumbled, indicate a potential breakout campaign for the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama could be in the offing if everything clicks.
In that instance, the Panthers will be much higher on this list in 2025. Until then, they'll just have to take their lumps.