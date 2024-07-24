Cornerback market explosion raises the stakes for Jaycee Horn in 2024
By Dean Jones
Jaycee Horn is entering a high-stakes situation in 2024. The Carolina Panthers are counting on their best cornerback to stay healthy and perform to the level everyone knows he's capable of. That'll make a significant difference - something the defense hasn't benefitted from nearly enough since he entered the league as the No. 8 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina.
Horn's featured in just 22 games over three seasons thanks to a series of frustrating ailments. His production when on the field is nothing short of exceptional. Unfortunately, his positive momentum is normally followed by a spell on the sidelines.
That cannot continue for much longer. The Panthers picked up Horn's fifth-year option to give themselves some breathing space, but his situation remains precarious. Hopefully, his offseason training alterations will lead to better luck on the health front. Nobody could say that with any guarantee considering how things have unfolded so far.
If Horn stays fit and becomes one of the league's best shutdown coverage presences, he stands to benefit financially. The cornerback market is about to explode. Tyson Campbell's mammoth deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars worth more than $19 million per season is just the start. Something that won't be going unnoticed by others looking for a bumper payday in the not-too-distant future.
The likes of Sauce Gardner and Patrick Surtain II are going to break records on their respective deals. While Horn won't be getting that much thanks to his concerning injury history, he'll still command a significant sum if everything goes according to plan next season.
Whether the Panthers will pay up is another matter. Horn's under contract until 2026, so Dan Morgan might want to see a full body of work and dependability over two seasons before handing over such a lofty financial commitment. That means the price will go up, but it's better than handing over a long-term extension too soon.
Horn can't be worrying about getting paid in his current predicament. He must focus on the now and helping the Panthers rise from rock bottom back to respectability. He needs to avoid injury problems and show the world what he's truly capable of over a prolonged period.
After that, everything should take of itself. Morgan wants to reward those who prove their worth. He also showed actions spoke louder than words by tying down stud defensive lineman Derrick Brown to a four-year, $96 million deal following his record-breaking Pro Bowl season in 2023.
Horn could be next up. He might also be traded if more injury woes befall him next time around. That's the tightrope the gifted defensive back is walking throughout the upcoming campaign.
What comes next is down to Horn. Everyone knows the talent at his disposal - that's never been the problem. The best ability is availability in the NFL. Demonstrating that he can stay healthy is imperative in pursuit of acquiring generational wealth on his next contract.
Anything less could see Horn's time with the franchise come to an abrupt end when the 2025 offseason arrives.