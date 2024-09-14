Dave Canales must back up bold Carolina Panthers offseason intentions in Week 2
By Noah Bryce
Week 1 is in the rearview mirror, much to the relief of the Carolina Panthers fandom. This weekend's task does not look to be any better for the reeling franchise.
The Los Angeles Chargers are the perfect storm for this Panthers organization. Coming off of a game in which running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for over 130 yards and averaged over 13 per carry, they'll fancy their chances at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina conceded five yards per rush to the New Orleans Saints. This is without mentioning the talents of quarterback Justin Herbert. They weren't needed much in Week 1, but the gifted signal-caller will do a number on this Panthers team if given the opportunity.
We have already touched on the ability of this team to prepare for a game, as well as the fact that both the offensive and defensive lines need improvement. However, the true key to this game lies elsewhere.
Carolina Panthers must depend more on the run game in Week 2
The Panthers have to establish the run early and stick to it.
There is little faith in the abilities of Bryce Young, and deservedly so after a truly horrendous Week 1. The opposition knows this. The only way to mitigate against it and prevent the Chargers from having an absolute field day is to get the run game going early and make them respect it.
This is easier said than done considering Carolina's leading rusher had only 22 yards and Dave Canales' men only racked up 58 total in Week 1. As for the the Chargers? They held the Las Vegas Raiders to 71 rushing yards and sacked the quarterback four times.
However, as my father always says, there is a reason they play the game. Anything can happen in the NFL, no matter how far out of reach it may be. But the only way for this team to even keep it respectable is to establish some kind of effective rushing attack.
This offensive line was built to move bodies in the run game and take advantage of momentum. Canales must scheme things to get the Chargers' defensive line and linebacker core moving side to side, or even sitting back to guard against a run breaking through the middle.
With players like Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and former Panthers Denzel Perryman and Morgan Fox in the mix, there isn't much hope in containing them. But if the Panthers can get even an extra step or two on the ground, who knows what might change in his ability to get the ball down the field?
The run has always set up the pass. With a passing attack as inept as the Panthers have had in recent years, it needs all the help it can get.
At some point, the Panthers have to begin taking a hard look at this roster and its ability to become competitive. What better place to start than with the rushing attack? Especially considering Canales' bold claims about being stubborn to establish the run before the campaign.
It remains to be seen what will happen come Sunday, but let's hope it's at least a close one this time.