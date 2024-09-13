All-Pro edge rusher throws support behind Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
The critics have been out in force for Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young once again this week. Nobody was expecting anything less after arguably the worst performance of his professional career at the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.
Young was devoid of conviction or confidence throughout the contest. The offensive line couldn't be blamed and the wideouts did get open more frequently than anything we saw last season. Even so, the signal-caller failed to make the necessary improvements as the Panthers suffered a disastrous loss to begin the campaign.
This was more disappointing when one considers the optimism surrounding Young this offseason. Dave Canales seemed confident that the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft could make immediate strides after supposedly fixing some critical fundamentals over the summer. That might be the case, but it didn't happen right away.
Some fans are ready to give up on Young entirely, which seems reactionary after just one game of his second season with so many changes around him. Others are willing to give the Alabama product time. Either way, significant improvements need to arrive for the quarterback to reach the lofty pre-draft expectations moving forward.
Micah Parsons throws his weight behind Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young
All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons was the latest pro to throw his support behind Young. The Dallas Cowboys star stated that he wasn't worried, pointing the finger at Carolina's defensive frailties and the fact they're still rebuilding. Once the signal-caller puts his obvious talent together, the one-time Penn State standout believes things will start trending upward.
"Am I worried about Bryce Young? No, I'm not. Bryce Young is still with an organization that's still trying to pick up the talent and people around him. They gave up 40 points. It's hard for any team in the NFL to win when they give up 40 points. Point blank period. He's very talented. He's very good. He's just got to put it all together."- Micah Parsons
This was a big confidence boost for Young if he sees it. That is something he desperately needs considering how dejected he looked during and after the contest in Week 1. Parsons is right to a certain extent, but it's hard to ignore the growing pressure on the player's shoulders following such an inept showing.
Canales isn't going to throw in the towel on Young. He made that abundantly clear during his midweek presser. Finding a way to improve the Mater Dei High School product's confidence and pre-snap adjustments is crucial. Anything less is going to come with severe consequences at home to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.
Jim Harbaugh's men will smell blood in the water, especially on defense. Canales needs to scheme things more effectively. He needs to get Young into a rhythm and find the flow that was sorely lacking at the Caesars Superdome. Relying more heavily on the running game would also be beneficial if the defense can keep the Chargers' offense in check.
What comes next is down to Young. He looks beaten, but he's not broken.
It's going to take a monumental effort, there's no getting away from that. At the same time, the margin for error is now wafer-thin, especially with those who wanted the Panthers to go with C.J. Stroud or Anthony Richardson instead.
One thing's for sure, we'll find out how much resolve remains within Young this weekend at Bank of America Stadium.