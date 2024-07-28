Dismal former Carolina Panthers player galvanizing career elsewhere
By Dean Jones
The list of former Carolina Panthers players who go on to achieve great things elsewhere is large. Some weren't utilized correctly and thrived in better environments. Others were inexplicably moved on in their primes for one reason or another. This is a trend that must end if the new regime wants to drag this team out of the abyss and back to relevancy.
Big things were expected of the Panthers this time last year. Frank Reich and Scott Fitterer seemed to think their roster construction was sufficient enough to make deluded comments about postseason contention. Both are no longer around after one of the worst seasons in franchise history.
It came as no surprise to see Dan Morgan implement wholesale changes across the board this spring. Established stars with big salaries were released despite no financial benefits attached in the short term. Underperforming players out of contract were moved on with little fanfare attached. This was the only way forward after some rash decisions that failed to pay dividends since David Tepper bought the team.
D.J. Chark wasn't brought back after a dismal season in Carolina last time around. The former second-round pick mustered just 525 receiving yards and five touchdowns from 35 receptions in 2023. This was a far cry from what those in power expected after convincing the wide receiver to join their project.
Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Chark off to a positive start with the Chargers
Chark struggled to create separation and suffered some mental errors along the way. The bland schematic concepts didn't help, but a fresh start was always the most likely solution for all parties.
Another team thought Chark's career could be salvaged. The four-year LSU standout penned a one-year, $3 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers with just over $2 million guaranteed. Judging by early impressions, it's an opportunity he's grasping with both hands.
The signs emanating from the Chargers regarding Chark are encouraging. He's projected to be their starting X receiver right now. This latest highlight-reel catch during camp only lends further weight to these claims.
Nobody will be harboring too much regret if Chark excels with the Chargers next season. The Panthers have moved on. It'll be the likes of Reich and Fitterer looking at this surprising possibility enviously when it's all said and done.
Chark knows this is probably his last chance to prolong his NFL career. He could have a lot of good football left at 27 years old. At the same time, it's been a while since his Pro Bowl campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. Nothing less than a return to the form of old will do working alongside star quarterback Justin Herbert.
The Panthers strengthened their wide receiving room this offseason to compensate for Chark's departure. Diontae Johnson came in via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers and is a man on a mission so far. Morgan also selected Xavier Legette at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, who looks like a superstar option for second-year quarterback Bryce Young long term.
Jonathan Mingo, David Moore, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and Terrace Marshall Jr. are also showing signs of life under Dave Canales' coaching staff. If these players hit their targets, Chark will be an afterthought whether he performs well with the Chargers or not.