Diontae Johnson's added motivation can help Carolina Panthers flourish
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are expecting a lot from Diontae Johnson in 2024. Those in power took a calculated risk by securing the wide receiver's services via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's a low-risk gamble, but one that could pay off handsomely if he returns to the form of old.
It's not cost the Panthgers much to find out one way or another if Johnson's down year in 2023 was down to him or the subpar quarterback play in Pittsburgh. The former third-round pick seems like a man reborn based on the impression left over early offseason workouts. He's also been working incredibly hard away from the facility to maintain optimum performance levels heading into Carolina's upcoming training camp.
A significant opportunity awaits Johnson. He immediately becomes WR1 on Carolina's depth chart despite the presence of Xavier Legette, Jonathan Mingo, and Adam Thielen. If the correct chemistry is molded with second-year quarterback Bryce Young, targets should be plentiful.
Diontae Johnson can reaffirm his star status with the Carolina Panthers in 2024
This isn't going unnoticed by fantasy football analysts across the country. Desmond Ordonez from Last Word on Sports named Johnson among his wide receiver sleepers with drafts on the immediate horizon. He claimed the pass-catcher could become one of the best-value picks if everything clicks with Young.
"With another year under quarterback Bryce Young’s belt and new coach Dave Canales (QB-dominant coordinator) in town, [Diontae] Johnson could be a part of a much-improved offense this season. What Johnson has shown throughout his career, is that he can be a team’s No.1 receiver. Now in Carolina Johnson is immediately plugged in as the lead pass-catcher. [Adam] Thielen, 33, along with rookie Xavier Legette and Jonathan Mingo will battle Johnson. Johnson is currently ranked as the WR 38 ahead of drafts, which is low given his new situation and what could come from it. Johnson could get over-looked as a Panther and slip past round six or seven. If fantasy owners can capitalize on him being overlooked, when the season is all said and done, Johnson could be one of the biggest values at the WR spot."- Desmond Ordonez, LWOS
Nobody in the Panthers will be caring too much about fantasy football leagues. Their primary objective is to remove the laughingstock stigma attached to the franchise following their freefall to rock bottom. This starts by making improvements to the offensive side of the football - something that descended into complete chaos last time around.
Johnson is under the microscope after being cast aside by the Steelers amid reports of being a locker room disruption. That's something out of the player's control. He's more interested in silencing doubters and maximizing his time with the Panthers in pursuit of a new deal.
It's a contract year for Johnson. He'll be taking note of the wide receiver contracts being handed out league-wide. If the player proves his worth as an integral part of Carolina's long-term plans under new head coach Dave Canales, a lucrative deal won't be too far behind.
This is all the motivation Johnson should need. Third chances don't come around often in the NFL. The wideout needs to get back on track, showcase his exceptional route-running throughout the campaign, and accumulate the production that made him a Pro Bowl-caliber performer once upon a time.
After that, everything should take care of itself. And who knows, maybe Johnson can win you a fantasy football championship along the way.