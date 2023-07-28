Examining the 5 biggest financial commitments on the Carolina Panthers in 2023
By Nick Halden
Examining the impact of the biggest financial figures associated with the Carolina Panthers heading into the upcoming 2023 campaign.
The Carolina Panthers made a myriad of moves this off-season all the while maintaining ample salary-cap space heading into the 2023 campaign. If Bryce Young is the franchise quarterback he is expected to be and this team plays to its capabilities, they will have the ammunition ahead of the trade deadline to perhaps become a surprise NFC contender.
Both Carolina's division and the NFC as a whole are wide open when you look at the top contenders. The San Francisco 49ers and Philadephia Eagles are obvious playoff locks, but after those two it is anyone's guess as to how the conference is going to shake out.
Carolina currently has more than $20 million in projected cap space heading into the season. With the roster seemingly filled out any splashy moves before the season begins would be a surprise.
Most likely Carolina will maintain their massive flexibility heading into Week 1, looking to find out what this roster lacks. If Young is finally the franchise quarterback the team has been searching for since Cam Newton's prime, it provides extra flexibility elsewhere.
With all of this in mind, let's take a look at Carolina's top five projected cap hits heading into the season and the role they will play.
