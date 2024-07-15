Failed former Carolina Panthers general manager lands on his feet
By Dean Jones
Scott Fitterer's time as Carolina Panthers general manager was an unmitigated catastrophe. The previous front-office leader's stint with the franchise was littered with critical personnel errors. Whether it be failed trades, indifferent draft selections, or bad contracts, there wasn't much that went right and he paid with his job as expected once the 2023 campaign concluded.
The Panthers are moving forward with newfound professionalism and purpose with Dan Morgan leading the charge following his eye-catching promotion. Fitterer's reputation was tarnished significantly in Carolina. Many wondered if another opportunity would arrive as a result.
Fitterer's laid relatively low since his Panthers' departure. However, the former Seattle Seahawks executive got another opportunity to prove his worth after finding work heading into the campaign.
Former Carolina Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has reportedly joined the Washington Commanders
According to Ben Standig of The Athletic, Fitterer will join the Washington Commanders as a personnel executive. This was a strange move considering the presence of Adam Peters and Lance Newmark leading the front office operation. At the same time, it's an exciting project to be part of under Josh Harris' ownership group.
Harris and his team of wealthy benefactors are looking to get the Commanders back among the challengers. It's a sleeping giant in a massive market. New head coach Dan Quinn knows Fitterer well from their time together with the Seahawks. Couple this with his previous relationship with Peters, and it doesn't seem like a bad fit.
Not everyone is cut out to be a general manager. Fitterer falls into this bracket after he ran the Panthers into the ground with an overbearing owner in David Tepper who oversaw almost everything with an iron fist. But it's also worth remembering that he was a respected talent evaluator before landing the top job in Carolina.
The chances of Fitterer getting another general manager opportunity are slim to non-existent, and that's fine. Getting back to his roots and focusing solely on assisting with scouting and other personnel matters doesn't seem like a bad career move.
Nobody will be worrying too much about Fitterer within the Panthers. They're focused on the future and removing the bad stigma of his reign. Morgan inherited an awful situation thanks to his close friend. He's done a tremendous job in difficult circumstances to get Carolina back on sounder footing.
Fitterer came into the Panthers with good intentions. His in-on-every-deal mentality wasn't just a catchy phrase during an eventful introductory presser in 2021. Unfortunately, most moves backfired as the organization spiraled to rock bottom. Once panic set in with his position in serious jeopardy, there wasn't much he could do to prevent the inevitable.
Nobody will remember Fitterer's time in Carolina with much fondness. He'll be the first to admit things didn't go according to plan. What's important now is putting this ordeal behind him and regaining his NFL footing in a different environment.
Easier said than done, but there are far worse destinations Fitterer could have ended up that's for sure.