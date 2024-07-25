Failed former Carolina Panthers star makes depressingly familiar start elsewhere
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers made many critical mistakes over the previous two regimes. It turned a once-proud franchise into a complete joke, unable to find the right formula for success and losing the team's core way of thinking along the way.
None were more crucial than the Panthers' failed acquisitions at the quarterback position. A series of flawed gambles on reclamation projects failed to bring immediate returns. Carolina's bold trade for Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft came after, but Frank Reich's coaching staff failed the signal-caller and Scott Fitterer's indifferent roster construction got him fired.
One could argue the tipping point was trading for Sam Darnold. The Panthers gave up hefty compensation for the underperforming gunslinger. Aside from some brief flashes, he couldn't meet the required standards and was moved on after just two seasons.
Former Carolina Panthers QB Sam Darnold is off to a strong start with the Vikings
After spending last season backing up Brock Purdy with the San Francisco 49ers, Darnold's getting another chance to potentially start again. The Minnesota Vikings drafted J.J. McCarthy in the first round, but all signs point to the former USC star taking the reins initially.
This has to be Darnold's final opportunity to prove he can be a consistent quarterback in a starting role. He's reportedly off to a fast start under Vikings' head coach Kevin O'Connell's guidance. A recent video of the No. 3 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft connecting on a deep ball to All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson lent further weight to these claims.
This looks depressingly familiar.
Looking good in shorts has never been a problem for Darnold. It's what got Panthers fans excited during the early stage of his arrival via trade in 2021. When there's no contact, minimal pressure, and extra time to make the correct choices, he's got the arm strength to pull off throws like this.
The Panthers and their long-suffering fanbase know first-hand what happens after.
When the intensity increases in a competitive setting, Darnold flounders more often than not. One could make a case for his first two situations in Carolina and the New York Jets being unfavorable - and they'd be right. But the flaws attached to his game haven't improved. Some of that is coaching. Some of it is on the player.
Darnold's footwork and upper body are rarely aligned under pressure. He gets flustered without time and makes rash decisions constantly. That's something the Vikings are looking to avoid as they wait for McCarthy to get up to speed.
It's a pretty good landing spot for Darnold all things considered. O'Connell is a shrewd offensive mind who can help him flourish. He's got an elite weapon in Jefferson, one of the league's most prolific tight ends in T.J. Hockenson, and a premier left tackle in the form of Christian Darrisaw. That's not a bad foundation from which to build.
The Panthers have their own problems to worry about. They must make sure Young is ready to bounce back after investing heavily around the signal-caller this offseason. Anything less is going to come with significant ramifications attached.
As for Darnold? Whether he's merely at a stop-gap stage or at the start of finally realizing his potential remains to be seen. But his solid start in Minnesota is nothing we haven't seen before.