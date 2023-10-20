Could Frank Reich be one-and-done with the Carolina Panthers?
By Dean Jones
Could head coach Frank Reich be one-and-done with the Carolina Panthers if he cannot turn this sinking ship around after the bye week?
After an offseason full of bright optimism and increased expectations, the Carolina Panthers are almost back to square one. Sure, they now have a quarterback in Bryce Young who has legitimate franchise-caliber credentials, but there are many other problems that must be fixed before this team can genuinely enter the playoff picture.
Frank Reich's arrival as head coach and the vast financial wealth spent to mold the finest blend of coaches imaginable only raised hopes that something special could be brewing. Based on how things stand currently, Carolina is a long way off from even attaining a winning record.
This has seen increased scrutiny arrive at Reich's door. A disappointing turn of events so early into his tenure, which makes adjusting operations and schematic concepts of critical importance during the bye week.
Analyst places Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich on the hot seat
Reich has already gone about making changes by giving up play-calling duties to Thomas Brown. But with rumors of a potential fire sale before the trade deadline, it'll only make the coach's life more difficult if a few established figures go their separate ways.
Starting fresh after just one season is a drastic turn of events. But it's something that Bucky Brooks of FOX Sports stated was entirely plausible after naming Reich as one of five head coaches on the hot seat.
"Very few analysts forecasted a one-and-done tenure for Reich when he joined the Panthers as a quarterback whisperer with a No. 1 overall pick at his disposal. Still, the offense's disastrous results and Bryce Young's struggles could prompt the owner to pull the plug on the experiment. With an 0-6 record and Reich handing off play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, questions persist about the veteran coach's relationship with the quarterback and his adaptability as a schemer and tactician. Throw in the defense's regression with a talented but oft-injured lineup featuring blue-chip players at marquee spots (Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, Jaycee Horn and Jeremy Chinn), the Panthers look nothing like the playoff contender that was expected to take the NFC South by storm in Reich's first season."- Bucky Brooks, FOX Sports
While team owner David Tepper is renowned for being impulsive and not exactly having long patience, this would be his biggest hair-trigger move since buying the franchise. And that's saying something.
We live in a world where everyone wants everything right now. This bears more significance to Carolina's fanbase, who've been served of any meaningful success for the best part of a decade.
However, everyone needs to take a deep breath.
It's easy to forget how people were calling for Ron Rivera's head over Cam Newton's first two seasons before everything clicked into place. Therefore, one could argue Reich needs another season before any landmark changes are contemplated once again.
Preaching patience is difficult, I get it. But the Panthers do have some winnable games upcoming after the bye that can hopefully build the momentum needed to finish strongly.
Easier said than done, obviously. Reich knows what comes next if the Panthers end up with a 2-15 record or worse, but getting key figures such as veteran right guard Austin Corbett back into the lineup is going to be a massive boost.
If Reich cannot turn it around, his fate is less certain. His fortunes could also be tied to general manager Scott Fitterer, who's also coming under fire from fans for suspect personnel decisions and delusional expectations before the campaign.
Should Tepper part ways with the front office figure, blowing everything up looks more possible than ever.
Time will tell, I guess…