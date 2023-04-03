Grading Carolina Panthers last five first-round picks ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
How have the Carolina Panthers fared with their last five first-round picks as they get set for a franchise-altering 2023 NFL Draft?
Excitement is growing with every passing day as the Carolina Panthers get set to kick off the 2023 NFL Draft at No. 1 overall. This move to surge into the top spot was aggressive and calculated in equal measure, which could see those in power finally land a franchise quarterback capable of sustained success long-term.
While picking first doesn't necessarily guarantee a home run hit, the Panthers have their choice of prospects emerging from the college ranks. Had they stayed at No. 9 overall, none of the top-four options under center would likely be available.
This decision will cement general manager Scott Fitterer's legacy for good or bad. The front office figure was complicit in Matt Rhule's constant failures at football's most important position, which is a career stain he's looking to remove at the first possible opportunity.
Before the Panthers make their landmark pick at No. 1, we took a look back and graded their last five first-round selections ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.
2017 NFL Draft
D.J. Moore - Former Carolina Panthers WR
- No. 24 overall | 2018 NFL Draft
D.J. Moore portrayed a sacrificial lamb as the Carolina Panthers moved to No. 1 overall. But that does not detract from what an outstanding spell the wide receiver had with the franchise in difficult circumstances.
The former Maryland standout put up impressive numbers despite having no consistent quarterback play under center. Something that made him valuable to the Chicago Bears as the Panthers looked to get this bombshell trade over the line.
Grade: B+
It's a shame Moore won't be around to usher in an exciting new era in Carolina. Further proof that the NFL is a business with no real player sentiment attached.