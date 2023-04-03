Fansided
Grading Carolina Panthers last five first-round picks ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Dean Jones
Ikem Ekwonu
Ikem Ekwonu / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Carolina Panthers
Ikem Ekwonu / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Ikem Ekwonu - Carolina Panthers OT

  • No. 6 overall | 2022 NFL Draft

Sometimes the football gods throw a bit of good fortune your way. In the Carolina Panthers' case, this arrived during the 2022 NFL Draft when the top-three offensive tackle prospects all fell out of the first five selections. 

This was music to Carolina's ears in their pursuit of finding a franchise blindside protector capable of stabilizing a position that lacked consistency for almost a decade. It also allowed the Panthers to pick the top prospect on their draft board in Ikem Ekwonu, the fan who fulfilled a lifelong dream of becoming an NFL professional. 

Ekwonu's early development was mismanaged by Matt Rhule, who had Brady Christensen split reps with the No. 6 overall selection at left tackle throughout camp. The penny finally dropped later in the summer, but a baptism of fire against Myles Garrett in Week 1 was a rude awakening for the rookie about what life is like at the next level. 

The former North Carolina State stud recovered well and left a huge impression for the remainder of the campaign. Ekwonu gave up just six sacks and conceded 13 penalties from 1,018 snaps en route to a 65.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, which was a stark contrast to the inept production of others who've manned the spot since Jordan Gross retired. 

Grade: A

If Ekwonu develops his game further during the upcoming preparation period, the sky's the limit. Something that can provide extra insurance for whoever the Panthers select with the No. 1 overall selection in 2023.

