Grading Carolina Panthers last five first-round picks ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
Ikem Ekwonu - Carolina Panthers OT
- No. 6 overall | 2022 NFL Draft
Sometimes the football gods throw a bit of good fortune your way. In the Carolina Panthers' case, this arrived during the 2022 NFL Draft when the top-three offensive tackle prospects all fell out of the first five selections.
This was music to Carolina's ears in their pursuit of finding a franchise blindside protector capable of stabilizing a position that lacked consistency for almost a decade. It also allowed the Panthers to pick the top prospect on their draft board in Ikem Ekwonu, the fan who fulfilled a lifelong dream of becoming an NFL professional.
Ekwonu's early development was mismanaged by Matt Rhule, who had Brady Christensen split reps with the No. 6 overall selection at left tackle throughout camp. The penny finally dropped later in the summer, but a baptism of fire against Myles Garrett in Week 1 was a rude awakening for the rookie about what life is like at the next level.
The former North Carolina State stud recovered well and left a huge impression for the remainder of the campaign. Ekwonu gave up just six sacks and conceded 13 penalties from 1,018 snaps en route to a 65.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, which was a stark contrast to the inept production of others who've manned the spot since Jordan Gross retired.
Grade: A
If Ekwonu develops his game further during the upcoming preparation period, the sky's the limit. Something that can provide extra insurance for whoever the Panthers select with the No. 1 overall selection in 2023.