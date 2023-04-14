Grading the last seven Carolina Panthers second-round NFL Draft picks
How are the Carolina Panthers last five second-round NFL Draft picks shaping up as the franchise gets set for a landmark decision in 2023?
The excitement continues to grow ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. For the Carolina Panthers, it's one of the most fascinating in recent memory following their bombshell trade to No. 1 overall.
Everyone has an opinion. Even if the only people that know for sure what's going to unfold are a select few within the building who are influential in the Panthers' overall thought process.
They won't be giving anything away that's for sure. But an overlooked but important element of their deal with the Chicago Bears was holding onto the No. 39 overall selection - something that could give Carolina another difference-maker in a position of need.
Before the all-important selection weekend arrives, we took a look back and graded the last five Panthers' second-round picks during the NFL Draft. Some have worked out better than others.
2017 NFL Draft
Curtis Samuel - Former Carolina Panthers WR
- No. 40 overall | 2017 NFL Draft | Ohio State Buckeyes
There was a lot to like about Curtis Samuel coming out of Ohio State. The explosive wide receiver had all the makings of a productive presence, but early injuries hindered his first two years with the Carolina Panthers, which was something of a blow considering the expectations.
Samuel showed signs of life in 2019 at long last. He also managed to gain more than 1,000 all-purpose yards the following season, which came at the right time heading into a contract year.
Draft Grade: B
The Panthers opted not to pay Samuel and he reunited with Ron Rivera on the Washington Commanders in free agency. This was a decent enough pick, but there will always be a case of what might have been attached had Carolina opted to keep him around.