How to watch Carolina Panthers games in 2024 with and without cable: Full streaming guide
By Dean Jones
The NFL is king. This is reflected in the ludicrously large television and streaming deals in recent years. It's been great news for teams as the salary cap continues to soar every season. It doesn't make things easier for fans looking to support their favorite franchise through thick and thin.
There hasn't been much to cheer for the Carolina Panthers since David Tepper assumed ownership. Last season's catastrophe was the worst of all. Something that descended this once-proud organization to the league's laughingstock and firmly placed them on rock bottom.
The only way is up. Things look more promising with an aligned vision for the future. Dave Canales and Dan Morgan know what they're doing. Whether this comes with an immediate turnaround in 2024 is another matter.
Fans will be watching regardless. The introduction of streaming platforms changed everything. There are games almost every day of the week it seems - Netflix is showing Christmas Day games on a Wednesday this year. It's only going to get more confusing once the NFL moves to an 18-game campaign as discussions continue about the possibility.
How to watch Carolina Panthers games with cable TV
It can be a minefield for supporters. Fortunately for them, the Panthers don't have a primetime game this season. All their games will be shown either on CBS or FOX. There is one exception - a trip to the Alliance Arena in Munich, Germany for a mouth-watering clash with the New York Giants and their former edge rusher Brian Burns.
Here is the Panthers' 2024 regular-season schedule and the broadcasting partner for reference.
- Week 1 at New Orleans Saints - Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 2 vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Sept. 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Week 3 at Las Vegas Raiders - Sunday, Sept. 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Week 4 vs. Cincinnati Bengals - Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 5 at Chicago Bears - Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 6 vs. Atlanta Falcons - Sunday, Oct. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 7 at Washington Commanders - Sunday, Oct. 20 at 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
- Week 8 at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Oct. 27 at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Week 9 vs. New Orleans Saints - Sunday, Nov. 3 at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Week 10 vs. New York Giants (Germany) - Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Week 11 - BYE
- Week 12 vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Week 13 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sunday, Dec. 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 14 at Philadelphia Eagles - Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 15 vs. Dallas Cowboys - Sunday, Dec. 15 at 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
- Week 16 vs. Arizona Cardinals - Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
- Week 17 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sunday, Dec. 29 at 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
- Week 18 at Atlanta Falcons - TBD
A tremendous resource to check if Panthers games are on in your area is 506 Sports. They have a good map of what games are on and where in time for you to plan your day. And who knows, maybe Carolina not having any primetime games aside from their stand-alone fixture in Germany is a good thing.
How to stream Carolina Panthers games without cable TV
NFL coverage is changing with every passing year. Almost every streaming service wants a piece of the action. That makes it more expensive in some cases for fans, but it's something everyone must get used to.
In-market fans can download the Panthers' official app and watch games. They also have a radio station for those otherwise engaged - be it work or a function - who cannot watch.
Here's a rundown of the various streaming services showing Panthers games this season:
- NFL Sunday Ticket remains available on YouTube. This is a one-stop shop for all action, the Panthers included.
- NFL+ has access to all Panthers' preseason games. They don't show the regular season, but the app will be jam-packed full of highlights during and after each game's conclusion.
- Paramount+ is streaming all of Carolina's games on CBS.
- FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial and is an alternative to the typical cable provider.
Other apps such as FOX Sports, ESPN, and NBC Sports don't require subscriptions if they are included in your cable package. Simply log in and enjoy some football.
The Panthers won't have any games on Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Peacock this season unless there's a flex later in the campaign. That should save fans some money, at least.
It can get pretty expensive to follow football these days, especially for those out of the market. Hopefully, investment can be rewarded with better on-field fortunes for the Panthers in 2024 and beyond.