How to watch Panthers vs. Patriots Preseason Week 1: Start time, TV channel and injury report
By Mike Luciano
After months of waiting and offseason hand-wringing, the Carolina Panthers are back in action. The Dave Canales era will unofficially begin in conjunction with the Jerod Mayo era, as the NFC South outfit will face off against the New England Patriots.
Both Carolina and New England are trying to start on the right foot. They finished with the worst and third-worst records in the league, respectively, during a 2023 season both franchises will want to move on from quickly.
Both of these teams have new coaches who want to put their stamp on their respective new eras. Setting the right tone in preseason is a good place to start.
Will the Panthers get off to a hot start in the preseason? Or will the losing ways of the last few years permeate over to 2024?
How to watch Panthers vs. Patriots Preseason Week 1
The game will take place on Thursday, August 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Panthers aren't risking quarterback Bryce Young as Canales takes the cautious approach with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. New additions like Diontae Johnson might take part. Canales can also put his unique schematic spin on things.
Watching with Cable
The game will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network.
Watching without Cable
Streaming Services
NFL Game Pass, NFL+, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV will all carry the game for Panthers fans who have cut the cord.
Panthers vs. Patriots betting odds
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Patriots as 4.5-point favorites at home and -210 on the money line. The Panthers are a +170 money line bet, meaning a bet of $100 would yield a $170 return. The over-under is just 34.5, as Vegas expects this to be a low-scoring, defensive game.
Latest Carolina Panthers injury news
Panthers rookie running back Jonathan Brooks will not play in this game. This is to be expected as he is still recovering from ACL surgery. Expect a combination of Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders to eat up the bulk of the carries in this game before those lower down the pecking order take over the reins.
Rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette recently had an MRI which showed no fracture in his foot after leaving practice early following a lower leg injury. It seems like he's ready to get back on the field soon, but it won't come in Carolina's preseason opener at Gilette Stadium.