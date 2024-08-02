Overlooked connection can help Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young prosper
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young needs all the help he can get. The Carolina Panthers failed their quarterback last season through woeful signings, a subpar scheme on offense, and a coaching staff that quickly became at loggerheads regarding his development. It was organization malpractice and the signal-caller suffered greatly.
Things look a lot more promising now. Dan Morgan made some outstanding investments along the offensive line and the skill positions. Dave Canales - one of the most respected quarterback developers around - is his head coach. That's not a bad spot to be in and the progress throughout Carolina's training camp so far is obvious.
This is raising enthusiasm around what Young can achieve with a better support system in place. If the former Alabama star wants to take his production up a notch, one overlooked connection must bear fruit.
No, it's not with any of the wide receivers acquired throughout the offseason. It's not even the running backs or tight ends - both of which can make a big-time difference to the Panthers' offense in 2024.
It's the relationship between Young and new starting center Austin Corbett that's arguably the most important.
Bryce Young and Austin Corbett hold the key to Carolina Panthers' offensive growth
Corbett is making a position switch after Carolina spent big money to land Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis in free agency. This is a huge gamble by those in power, but the early returns have been encouraging.
The former second-round pick is developing his communication with Young pre-snap. There are very few flaws in their exchanges when the football is snapped. Getting it done when the hits get bigger will be the most crucial test, but all signs are pointing up right now.
Young and Corbett attribute this chemistry to their tough times last season and the strong bonds that came from it based on comments via the team's website. The Heisman Trophy winner also lauded his lineman's work ethic as something that's served as an inspiration regarding his game-day preparations from week to week.
"We kind of both know how each other thinks about things. Obviously, with him making a lot of the calls and us talking through pass game, talking through run game, all that stuff, we kind of already have that rapport. It's grown over the last couple of weeks and then OTAs, but it started back last year just based off of really how studious and how much of a student of the game he is. So that credit goes to him and I'm glad we have that rapport."- Bryce Young via Panthers.com
Having this knowledge of each others' approach is only going to serve Young and Corbett well. They've got a lot of hard work ahead and it won't be perfect all the time, but the additions of Hunt and Lewis alongside the Nevada product on the interior should keep complications to a minimum.
Young is firmly in a make-or-break year. That sounds harsh considering he's just one season into his professional career, but that's what comes with being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. If improvements don't arrive in a more prosperous environment, skepticism surrounding his long-term outlook will only grow.
That's a worst-case scenario - one Young will be looking to avoid. It's also worth remembering Corbett is entering a contract year with a pivotal position transition ahead of him. The stakes couldn't be higher across the board, but this duo provided reassurances that things will be okay quickly.
And who knows, this can end up being a connection the Panthers can benefit from way beyond the upcoming season.