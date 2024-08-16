How to watch NY Jets vs. Panthers Preseason Week 2 with or without cable
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are gearing up for their second preseason engagement before the 2024 campaign. Head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan should have a good indication of how their initial 53-man roster might look when Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints rolls around. However, there's a growing belief among fans that the new front-office leader will be extremely active on the waiver wire holding the No. 1 priority.
There's still time for players fighting for roster spots to change their narratives and improve their chances of carving out roles. It remains to be seen how many starters from Carolina and the New York Jets will participate following a joint practice that was hard-fought with plenty of physicality attached, but it should be an intriguing contest nonetheless.
Robert Saleh's men harbor big ambitions for the upcoming campaign. They have legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers back under center, dynamic weapons everywhere you look at the skill positions on offense, and one of the NFL's most explosive young defenses at their disposal.
This will be a solid measuring stick for the Panthers - one that will play an important role in roster evaluations with final cuts on the immediate horizon.
Jets vs. Panthers Preseason Week 2 date, start time
The Panthers host the Jets on Saturday, August 17. It's scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
How to watch Jets vs. Panthers in Preseason Week 2
The Panthers game will be shown live on CBS from 7:00 p.m. ET. Only in-market fans will be available to tune in for the broadcast. Fans outside of the regions of both teams need to seek alternative methods of viewing.
According to 506 Sports, Anish Shroff and iconic former Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. will be on the call for local broadcasts. These will be available on the following channels.
- WJZY (FOX/46 - Charlotte)
- WRAL (NBC/5 - Raleigh/Durham)
- WFMY (CBS/2 - Greensboro NC)
- WITN (NBC/7 - Greenville NC)
- WSFX (FOX/26 - Wilmington NC)
- WYFF (NBC/4 - Greenville SC)
- WFXB (FOX/43 - Myrtle Beach SC)
- WLTX (CBS/19 - Columbia SC)
- WCSC (CBS/5 - Charleston SC)
- WVEC (ABC/13 - Norfolk VA)
- WDBJ (CBS/7 - Roanoke VA)
- WJBF (ABC/6 - Augusta GA)
- WJCL (ABC/22 - Savannah GA)
Ian Eagle and Anthony Becht will be on the call in New York. However, there is only one television channel carrying the contest aside from CBS.
- WCBS (CBS/2 - New York)
The warmup fixture will also be available on several streaming services. In-market fans of their favorite team can view the game on Paramount Plus, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV. Subscriptions are required for each platform.
Those fans out-of-market can utilize NFL+ to stream the Panthers' second preseason game. The subscription starts at $6.99 a month.