Insider drops major hint on Carolina Panthers DC Ejiro Evero's future
Could the respected coach stick around under the new regime?
By Dean Jones
A respected insider dropped a big hint on what the future might hold for Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero under the new regime in 2024.
David Tepper is again hunting for a new head coach and general manager. The Carolina Panthers seem to be in a constant swirl of turbulence under the beleaguered owner. His choices will spark a ripple effect on the roster and those coaches already employed who nervously await their fate.
Not many covered themselves in glory during a two-win season. Ejiro Evero is one of them. The defensive coordinator overcame significant adversity to put together a decent season overall. Unfortunately for the progressive figure, this has gone largely overlooked as focus descended on the team's failings offensively.
Being part of a struggling organization seems to have dented Evero's hopes of becoming a head coach in 2024. There are no current interview requests from teams looking for a change in direction. It's a fluid situation around the NFL, but the early signs aren't good for someone who looks more than ready for a step up.
Carolina Panthers could retain Ejiro Evero under new head coach
If Evero is out of luck during the hiring cycle, this might work in the Panthers' favor. It was a subject discussed in greater detail by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, who revealed Carolina has potential plans to retain Evero under their new head coach - potentially Ben Johnson - and hopes the pair can form a cohesive working relationship.
"The sense leaguewide is Carolina would love to find a way to get [Ben] Johnson, who interviewed there a year ago but opted out of all head-coaching opportunities. He will have better options than the Panthers, however. The majority of their nine coaching candidates are on the offensive side, and Baltimore's Todd Monken is the only one from that group above the age of 42. A young offensive mind is clearly on the table. Pairing one with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and an analytical-and-cap-based GM makes sense. Five of their eight initial GM candidates come from that ilk."- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
This is another arranged marriage idea. Tepper can't seem to get away from them. At least now, the head coach and general manager will begin together. It's the first time Carolina's hired the two prominent positions of power simultaneously since 2002. That's something, at least.
Nothing is set in stone at this stage. The Panthers have cast their net far and wide for candidates capable of taking the organization forward. Evero might still get interest from elsewhere. If not, expect a few teams to come calling for vacant coordinator positions following an impressive first season in Carolina.
Aside from the mismanagement of Jeremy Chinn, Evero's been an outstanding addition to the staff. He coped exceptionally well with so many bad injuries. He never had his preferred starting unit after veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson went down early. And yet, he got the most out of almost every player at his disposal.
The Panthers' dismal season might go against Evero when it's all said and done. There aren't as many openings as expected either, which doesn't exactly help his cause.
Much will depend on what the new head coach wants. Thrusting a coordinator on him that he might not desire comes with obvious potential complications attached. Evero might be a gifted defensive play-caller, but a new appointment will have his ideas on how best to move forward.
If the appointment is someone with a firm defensive background such as Dan Quinn or Mike Macdonald, the chances of Evero sticking around are remote.
Keeping Evero on the books would also guarantee the Panthers get a compensatory third-round draft selection if he does get a promotion with two years of service in Charlotte. That won't be of any concern to the new head coach, but it's something that might come into Tepper's way of thinking when push comes to shove.
If Tepper forces Evero on his head coach, it's yet further evidence of meddling in football matters. Johnson or someone else must be given the choice. If they decide to stand pat with the defensive coordinator, so be it.
