How influential will Josh McCown be in Carolina Panthers choice at No. 1?
How influential could Josh McCown become during discussions as the Carolina Panthers get set to finalize their franchise quarterback at No. 1 overall?
No longer does one incompetent buffoon hold absolute power within the Carolina Panthers. Matt Rhule's dismissal has been swiftly followed by a collaborative, professional approach from the new regime that's been the catalyst behind a hugely successful offseason to date.
This is a tremendous start as the Panthers look to get back into genuine contention. But this biggest domino remains and decision-time is fast approaching for Carolina heading into the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Panthers were aggressive in acquiring the No. 1 overall selection. It's been a whirlwind tour of pro days featuring the leading quarterback candidates before discussions begin in earnest surrounding which prospect best suits the organization's new way of thinking.
Frank Reich and Scott Fitterer will be given the final say as head coach and general manager. Others such as Dan Morgan, Samir Suleiman, Jim Caldwell, and Thomas Brown are also set to provide leading voices before a consensus agreement is reached.
However, there is one wildcard whose opinion could also mean a great deal despite his lack of coaching experience.
Josh McCown is a respected voice for the Carolina Panthers
Josh McCown may be embarking on his first real taste of NFL coaching. But he was a quarterback for almost 20 years and has seen plenty of gifted young prospects cross his path with mixed results.
McCown has been front and center at the pro days. Although his comments with C.J. Stroud went viral, there is growing belief around the league that Bryce Young will be the pick atop the draft.
This was a notion shared by Peter King in his latest Football Morning in America column. Citing sources, he was told many within the organization believe Young is the right pick and could convince Reich to ignore the height/durability concerns before the big night arrives.
"The other thing I hear is several influential voices in the organization favor Young. That doesn’t mean Young will be the pick—not at all. This will be a collaborative choice, and the Panthers still have organizational meetings ahead to set their draft board with finality. But before he took the Carolina quarterback-coach job, Josh McCown reportedly told friends he loved Young. What that means after he’s studied all of the passers, I don’t know."- Peter King, Football Morning in America
Reich recently stated that there needs to be a bit of give and take regarding opinions. From himself and others who are also part of the process.
This is a franchise-altering decision that will come with grave consequences if it all goes wrong. Therefore, the Panthers are right to do their due diligence on every potential candidate, covering all bases, and getting as much information as possible to assist their cause.
McCown has been around the game for a long time. He knows what a good quarterback looks like and along with Brown, might have a more modern view of what could be successful rather than Reich and Caldwell's traditional way of thinking.
This makes McCown a huge part of the assessment stage. The upstart coach won't have the final say by any stretch of the imagination, but the Panthers should respect his thoughts and what he feels is the best direction for the organization.
None of the top three prospects are out of the running. It's likely going to stay this way right up until Roger Goodell heads to the podium on April 27.
And no matter if it's Stroud, Young, or even a wildcard like Anthony Richardson, McCown is going to play an extremely important role in their early transition. One that could also boost his future head coaching chances for good measure.