Looking into Carolina Panthers' rookie extension candidates and what they might get
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players could see their rookie deals extended soon and how much could they command during negotiations?
Agreeing to bad contracts and a failure to draft effectively were two fatal flaws from previous general manager Scott Fitterer's tenure. The new regime has to clean up a huge mess as a result. Something that will take time but is essential if the Carolina Panthers want to start dreaming of brighter days.
There seems to be a better power structure in place, especially if team owner David Tepper heads into the background as promised. While the primary thought process will be on potential recruits in free agency and the draft, keeping some established stars happy is something else that needs to be prioritized.
Some cases are more urgent than others. The Panthers have the luxury of adopting a wait-and-see approach with a few players. For others, the need to resolve things financially is glaring.
With this in mind, we took a look at some potential Panthers' rookie extension candidates and what they might get in 2024 or beyond.
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB
The Carolina Panthers have seen steady improvement from Chuba Hubbard over the last two years. Not many anticipated him becoming the team's starting running back after a turbulent rookie campaign. That's exactly the role he's carved out for himself after flashing significant promise in 2023.
There is plenty of extra motivation for Hubbard entering the final year of his deal in 2024. Another impressive year statistically coupled with further development under head coach Dave Canales could see the Panthers attempt to keep him around long-term.
Paying running backs on second contracts is a dying trend around the NFL. But if Hubbard takes another leap forward, offering him a three-year, $15 million extension might be enough to keep the former fourth-round selection out of Oklahoma State around for his prime.