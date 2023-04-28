Is Matt Corral trying to force Carolina Panthers exit on draft Day 2?
Is Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral trying to force a trade from the organization ahead of Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft?
While Bryce Young was gearing up for his big arrival in Charlotte, another quarterback on the Carolina Panthers was sending out some cryptic messages amid the strangest of timing. Something that could indicate Matt Corral is trying to force a trade during Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Corral's luckless start to his NFL journey began after the Panthers traded up to No. 94 to take the Ole Miss product last season. This came with a quiet sense of intrigue, but rep mismanagement from head coach Matt Rhule during the team's annual training camp in Spartanburg was swiftly followed by a serious foot fracture in Carolina's final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.
The promise and hope evaporated quickly. Corral's rookie campaign ended before it began, the man who drafted him was fired, and the Panthers now have a new regime with completely different plans for progression.
Carolina's done everything in its power to surround Young with everything he needs to thrive immediately. The Panthers also signed Andy Dalton in free agency, who is a capable backup and solid mentor for the former Alabama star to lean on during his transition.
As for Corral? He's officially an afterthought despite general manager Scott Fitterer stating he was ready to compete.
But the signal-caller is not going away quietly.
Cryptic messages from Carolina Panthers QB Matt Corral
His Instagram story had a strange quote just moments before the Panthers made their play at No. 1. This was followed by another earlier today that lent further weight to the possibility of him being traded.
While this would probably be the best possible solution for all parties and also frees up the No. 9 for Young, it's not that simple. First of all, the primary shot-callers need to find a willing trade partner, which might be difficult considering Corral's recent injury complications and the fact he wasn't exactly coveted coming out of college before the Panthers ended his slide.
If anyone could pull off a trade, it's Fitterer. The front office figure basked in the glory of Young's arrival on Day 1, but the next two days could see him start maneuvering around the draft board if he feels like it could benefit the organization.
Does that include trading Corral? Possibly, but Fitterer won't just move him for anything looking at his full body of work.
One could make a strong case that Corral never got a fair shot. But the NFL is a cutthroat business and the writing was firmly on the wall from the moment Carolina struck their bombshell deal with the Chicago Bears to control the draft.
A fresh start could be exactly what the player needs heading into his sophomore campaign. Reps will be harder to accumulate than ever given the presence of Young and Dalton, but it's finding a willing suitor that remains the biggest stumbling block.
Then, and only then, can everyone move on. But in truth, fans are always way past that as they revel in Young's presence and his potential to completely change the team's fortunes.
Wait and see, I guess.