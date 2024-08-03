Motivated Carolina Panthers veteran linked with surprising AFC South switch
By Dean Jones
Miles Sanders seems like a man rejuvenated this offseason. The Carolina Panthers didn't get much from their marquee free-agent signing in 2023, but he's heard the criticism and wants to silence his increasing doubters. This is the only way the running back will justify the decent salary-cap commitment coming his way in Year 1 with the team.
Sanders remains behind Chuba Hubbard in the pecking order. He'll likely get demoted further once No. 46 overall pick Jonathon Brooks gets the all-clear following a torn ACL. This raises the stakes, but the veteran looks much improved over the early stages of training camp. More importantly, the nagging injuries that blighted his campaign last time around have evaporated.
The signs are positive for Sanders. His situation also remains precarious. It's a fine line that can go either way right now. There's also a chance general manager Dan Morgan will become receptive to trade offers depending on how things shake out in the coming weeks.
Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders linked with trade to the Colts
This was a topic discussed by Alex Ballentine from The Bleacher Report. Outlining one trade every team should make before Week 1, the analyst thought the Indianapolis Colts would be a tremendous landing spot for Sanders. Something that would give Carolina another Day 3 pick to spend in this hypothetical scenario.
"[Miles] Sanders was one of the few running backs who earned a notable contract last offseason, but he did not help a struggling Panthers offense. He averaged just 3.3 yards per carry and was surpassed by Chuba Hubbard in the backfield. It's a situation that the Colts should look to take advantage of. Shane Steichen helped Sanders have his most productive season in 2022. Sanders earned his big payday with 1,347 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns. Steichen is now the Colts head coach. Jonathan Taylor is undoubtedly the team's No. 1 back, but he has dealt with major injuries in each of the last two seasons. Trey Sermon and Evan Hull are the top options behind him. Sanders is a much more accomplished back and could take some of the strain off Taylor this season."- Alex Ballentine, The Bleacher Report
Sanders gained the only Pro Bowl appearance of his career within Shane Steichen's offense. Just how much this had to do with schematics or the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant offensive line is debatable. It wouldn't take the Indianapolis Colts much to find out one way or another.
This is an odd move all things considered. The Colts have Jonathan Taylor to shoulder the load, but he's missed a lot of football over the last two seasons. Trey Sermon is the current backup, and Indianapolis also has a supreme dual-threat force under center in the form of Anthony Richardson.
The Panthers will keep Sanders on the 53-man roster unless there's a drastic shift. His production throughout the offseason program coupled with Rashaad Penny's shock retirement dictates as much. If performance levels don't rise when it means more, this is going to be his last campaign in Carolina.
Sanders was spotted jawing with media members after a big run at Carolina's first padded practice. He didn't take kindly to their takes on his subpar production and said he's got something for them this season. If that turns out to be the case, the Panthers are going to reap enormous rewards.
Whether it's with the Panthers or elsewhere, Sanders is embarking on a career-defining campaign. Nothing but a rousing effort and a clean run of luck on the health front will do.