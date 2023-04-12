NFC executive thinks the Carolina Panthers got No. 1 pick cheaply
An NFL executive has a bold take surrounding the Carolina Panthers and their daring move to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
After years of quarterback purgatory and a new regime coming into the fold, it was almost inevitable that the Carolina Panthers were going to do something big. Following weeks of speculation and rumors, general manager Scott Fitterer finally made his move - right to the front of the 2023 NFL Draft queue at No. 1 overall.
This sent shockwaves across the league and has been followed by fresh reports, smokescreens, and everything in between about what Carolina's next move will be. It looked for a long time as if C.J. Stroud would be the guy, but there is some significant momentum building around Bryce Young that's seen him emerge as the new runaway favorite among sportsbooks and the media.
Carolina Panthers praised for daring trade to No. 1 overall
The next part is trickier, obviously. But an NFL executive spoke to Mike Sando of The Athletic about the move, stating there is no price too great in any team's quest for a franchise quarterback - so the Panthers didn't give up all that much if everything goes their way in the coming years.
"If you think you have the guy for the next two contracts at quarterback, I don’t think there is enough you can give up. I’m good with what Carolina did as long as they know who they want. There’s no reason to be cute. It is easier to replace that skill guy you parted with than your quarterback for the next eight years. "- NFL executive via The Athletic
Should things go wrong, then the Panthers have a concerning predicament on their hands. One that cost them significant draft assets and wide receiver D.J. Moore to sweeten the pot.
This is a feast or famine move that will define Fitterer's tenure as general manager. He's wasted no time stepping out of Matt Rhule's shadow and being aggressive - something the NFL executive commended as part of Carolina's ongoing rebuild under the new regime.
"These teams like Carolina that have been stuck in the wilderness, you applaud them for being aggressive and going to make a move. D.J. Moore is better than Adam Thielen, but at least they went out and got guys. (Miles) Sanders got a little more (money) than I expected — you never felt he was the straw that stirred Philly’s drink — but you can see they have a plan."- NFL executive via The Athletic
Everything is seemingly in place for Young or someone else to thrive immediately. And make no mistake, the Panthers didn't make this trade for their new rookie signal-caller to be sitting on their hands during the 2023 season.
Fitterer deserves the plaudits for striking with conviction in an attempt to turn this organization around. If the pick is Young as many expect, then fans should have a level of excitement about the future not seen since Cam Newton was taking the NFL by storm.
If it all goes wrong, Fitterer will pay with his job. But he can walk away safe in the knowledge he managed to shoot his shot for good or bad.
There's been a completely different approach to Carolina's recruitment this off-season. From the bold coaching hires to the veteran pickups and the trade to control the draft, it's been a refreshing change of pace from start to finish.
Hopefully, this can all bear fruit when the real action begins. Otherwise, the consequences could be severe.