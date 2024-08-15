NFC South quarterback power rankings: Bryce Young in the middle before Year 2
By Mike Luciano
The Carolina Panthers have the opportunity to climb up the NFC South in 2024 thanks to a general lack of elite quarterback talent in the division. There is no Tom Brady to clean up anymore, which makes this more open than most races around the league.
This division has been a graveyard for quarterbacks outside of a select few over the last few seasons. It's something that also gives teams like the Panthers hope to move up the standings if they see their guy get into a flow.
Looking at the current state of the division, Carolina should feel reasonably confident about their quarterback room. Not only is Bryce Young poised to get better, but they have the best backup signal-caller in the division.
NFC South quarterback power rankings: Carolina Panthers could stand to improve
8. Kyle Trask, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kyle Trask is a low-end backup. The former second-round pick has been unable to impress in the preseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' situation outside of Baker Mayfield under center is fairly grim.
7. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints
While the New Orleans Saints largely struggled in their preseason opener, Spencer Rattler flashed the impressive arm and playmaking that made the former five-star high school recruit a success at South Carolina. He's the favorite for QB2.
6. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons will be deservedly mocked for their Kirk Cousins-Michael Penix Jr. decision, but the former Washington star looked right at home in the preseason. The deep ball that made him famous in college looks sharp, which could eventually be a problem for Carolina.
5. Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers
Andy Dalton is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league and has proven to be a quality professional starter when he gets back in there. If Young gets hurt, the veteran can keep the offense moving.
4. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Young was a mess during his rookie year, but he will be in a much better situation as an NFL sophomore. The talent has never been in question, but head coach Dave Canales needs to see improvement from the former Alabama star and Heisman Trophy winner in Year 2.
3. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints
Derek Carr is the same player he was with the Las Vegas Raiders. He's never good enough to take a team deep into the playoffs, but he will always get his 3,500 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes on 66 percent completion come hell or high water.
That consistency makes the Saints dangerous.
2. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mayfield will need to prove his Tampa rebirth wasn't a fluke, especially now that Canales is with the Panthers. With a rocket arm and a very good receiver room, he has the tools needed to be a success in 2024.
1. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons
While he's not everyone's cup of tea, one can't deny the tremendous production Cousins has put on display over the last few years. Atlanta's marquee free-agent addition will once again be eyeing the postseason, and the Falcons' deep roster has them in a great position to achieve this feat.