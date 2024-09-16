NFL analyst takes savage swipe after latest Carolina Panthers disgrace
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are doing nothing to repair their reputation in NFL circles. It's getting worse if anything after two straight losses - both in embarrassing fashion with no fight whatsoever - to begin the campaign. They are the league's laughingstock and will remain with this dubious distinction until proven otherwise.
Head coach Dave Canales is under fire already. Calls to bench quarterback Bryce Young are growing louder with every inept showing under center. Even the defense - their one shining light from the previous year - has taken a significant step back at the worst possible time.
It's a complete mess. Fans are angry and disillusioned in equal measure. They are directing their anger at the team from the stands. But the overlying opinion above all else is owner David Tepper continuing to decimate this once proud franchise.
Ryan Clark sums up Carolina Panthers' embarrassing start perfectly
The jibes and jokes were rife across social media during and after Carolina's loss versus the Los Angeles Chargers. It was just one sentence, but former professional turned ESPN analyst Ryan Clark summed things up perfectly with a savage swipe.
The Panthers are thoroughly deserving of all the ridicule coming their way. Calling out the fans for booing - who continue to part ways with their hard-earned money to watch such a disgraceful football product - is missing the bigger picture. They need to show some pride and respond positively to the immense adversity. Do not point the finger elsewhere.
It's a critical time in franchise history. Nothing but strong characters and inner resolve will do. But in all honesty, even that might not be enough for a team devoid of talent.
Canales remains resolute. It's just two games, but the head coach revealed that the process won't change. He's confident the group can stick together and begin to turn things around sooner rather than later.
"Regardless of the outcome, it's trusting the process. It's going right back to work. It's watching the film, improving the fundamental things that we can control. Again, just honing in on things that we feel we can execute. Really, the process won't change. It's got to be that type of focus (and) intentionality. It requires a lot of discipline to continue to stay with the process that we have in place and how to work and how to go about it. This is a very accountable group from a staff and player standpoint. We'll keep just staying together and working on the issues that we need to address."- Dave Canales via SI
Just how long that'll take remains to be seen. General manager Dan Morgan called this a retool rather than a rebuild, which was ill-advised upon further examination of the first two regular-season engagements. This needs patience and a full tear-down if things continue in the same manner. Something that should have been done when Ron Rivera was let go.
Until then, Carolina is the whipping boy. The running joke around the league. No matter how bad things might be for others, they can relax safe in the knowledge they'll never be the worst off thanks to the Panthers.
It's a sorry state of affairs and the fanbase deserves better. They can ill afford another head coaching hire to go wrong. Considering the significant investment made in Young from No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Panthers could do with that working out, however unlikely it appears right now.
Another long season waits if a miracle turnaround doesn't arrive. Things might get worse before they get better. That's the most depressing thing of all.