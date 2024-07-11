NFL writer touts outrageous Carolina Panthers trade for elite wide receiver
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan moved heaven and earth to make things easier for quarterback Bryce Young this offseason. The Carolina Panthers strengthened their offensive line interior, hired head coach Dave Canales to steer him on the right path, acquired a potential three-down running back for the long-term, and made significant upgrades to the pass-catching options for good measure.
Young's got no excuses this time around, especially if those who were spared release also progress under Carolina's improved coaching staff. If these new faces don't mesh, which does seem unlikely based on early impressions, Morgan will have to shift course and seek further reinforcements at some stage.
Carolina Panthers urged to consider bombshell trade for CeeDee Lamb
One NFL writer touted an outrageous idea. Grayson Hedges from TWSN urged Morgan to keep a close eye on developments between CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys. He also believes somewhere in the region what the Kansas City Chiefs got for Tyreek Hill could be enough to get this unlikely deal over the line.
"The Carolina Panthers have the capital to meet this demand, along with plenty of cap space to work with. The Panthers are emerging from a rebuild, and with quarterback Bryce Young struggling last season, having a receiver like [CeeDee] Lamb could provide the boost he needs. Moreover, Lamb would be an ideal role model for rookie receiver Xavier Legette. The odds that the Cowboys trade Lamb are still pretty slim, but if they decide to move forward with Prescott and Parsons, Lamb may be on the move. If that happens, Carolina should seize the opportunity. By following the Tyreek Hill trade pattern, they could acquire Lamb and add another dimension to an offense that struggled last season. This move could save Bryce Young’s career and help Xavier Legette develop into a true 1B receiver."- Grayson Hedges, TWSN
The title of the piece was: The Dallas Cowboys will trade CeeDee Lamb to the Carolina Panthers.
They won't.
Lamb would help, there's no getting away from that. However, this is one of the more ludicrous trade ideas you'll find. One that sits somewhere in the middle of a pure pipedream and complete delusion.
The former first-round selection is regarded as one of the league's best. Lamb emerged quickly into an integral part of Dallas' plans. Jerry Jones doesn't normally part ways with his top stars, but there's the small matter of their current contract stalemate to factor into the equation.
Dallas is reportedly prioritizing Lamb and Micah Parsons over quarterback Dak Prescott. Keeping the wideout around isn't going to be cheap. He might even wish to reset the market. That's set to be around $35 million per season looking at the recent deal given to Justin Jefferson by the Minnesota Vikings.
Carolina is in absolutely no position to inquire about Lamb's availability if the Cowboys become more receptive. They've got the draft capital, but the financial commitment doesn't seem feasible even if Dallas was willing to part ways with the player.
The Panthers are projected to have $16.24 million in available salary-cap space with 53 players under contract next season according to Over the Cap. That alone makes trading for and paying Lamb a preposterous notion.
Lamb will get his money from the Cowboys. As for the Panthers? They'll be hoping Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen, and Jonathan Mingo can become a productive wideout quartet for Young in his second NFL season.