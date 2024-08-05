Obvious Carolina Panthers TE trade target could earn starting role after injuries
By Mike Luciano
Injuries are coming fast and furious for Dave Canales and the Carolina Panthers during their first training camp together. Backup quarterback Andy Dalton suffering an injury that will keep him sidelined for a bit is bad enough, but the tight end room has been ripped to shreds lately.
Starting tight end Ian Thomas has recently gone down with a calf injury that could keep him out of Week 1, and fellow pass-catcher Tommy Tremble is dealing with his own ailments. With roster longshot Stephen Sullivan also hurt, the current tight end room consists of rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders, Jordan Matthews, Jacob Hollister, and converted quarterback Feleipe Franks.
Considering how Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton broke out as a receiver under Canales' watch, Carolina may need to add to a position that will become a featured part of the passing game. The free agent market looks dry, but trading for someone would be a productive move for Dan Morgan.
The Houston Texans might be willing to give away one of their tight ends if Carolina asks nicely enough, as former Day 3 standout Brevin Jordan currently has no path to a starting role after the commitment to Dalton Schultz in free agency. He can give Carolina some much-needed security at tight end.
Carolina Panthers should consider trade for Texans TE Brevin Jordan
In three years with the Texans, Jordan has caught 51 passes and found the end zone five times. Two of those years came with horrendous quarterback play. He flashed a bit more last year once rookie sensation C.J. Stroud came to town. Still, Schultz is very much the main man.
After a solid college career at Miami, Jordan displayed tremendous route-running and overall athleticism. A receiving tight end above all else, he may be a good fit for an excellent designer of offense like Canales. His production to this point means he won't cost an arm and a leg.
With Houston having drafted Stroud's Ohio State buddy in Cade Stover during the fourth round, Jordan may fall down to TE3 status. Even if these injuries may not be long-term, adding Jordan would give Carolina their best non-Sanders receiving tight end, all without breaking the bank.
While many of the players in Carolina's tight end room have shown flashes, none of them have been able to stamp themselves as an unquestioned starter. This rebuilding team is still very much in talent acquisition mode, and Jordan could be a worthwhile tire kick for a team in need of some extra offensive juice.