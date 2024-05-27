Tommy Tremble outlines crucial key for Carolina Panthers tight-end growth
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales plans to adopt a friendlier offense for the tight-end group in 2024. The Carolina Panthers got almost nothing from this unit in terms of consistent production since Greg Olsen departed for the Seattle Seahawks. A huge effort is needed by those around to shift this ongoing frustration.
The Panthers added to the room this offseason by spending the No. 101 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft on Ja'Tavion Sanders. Hayden Hurst was released after just one underwhelming campaign, which means there could be a window of opportunity for Tommy Tremble to finally establish himself as the team's No. 1 option.
Canales and Dan Morgan both spoke glowingly about Tremble and feel like he can be a big hit with additional responsibilities on his shoulders. There is plenty of incentive for the former third-round pick, who's entering a contract year and could earn a long-term extension if he proves worthy enough in the months ahead.
Carolina Panthers TE Tommy Tremble wants to earn trust
This opportunity is not something Tremble is taking for granted. The Notre Dame product is eager to seize the moment and believes there is one crucial key behind the tight-end group making an improved contribution in 2024.
Based on comments via the team's website, this centers on earning trust before and during the campaign.
"Every year, you got to earn that ability to be an option for the quarterback. You got to have his trust. You got to have the coach's trust. And so I think us as a whole position group, we want to earn that and we don't want anything given to us. We don't just want, just because this offense is built this way, we can get the ball every time; we want to prove it in OTAs, in camp, in the games and show that we are a viable option every single play. I mean, even now, I'm going into my fourth year, and I'm 23 years old…going in and seeing the difference between what I looked like my rookie year and, even last year like you can see, I kind of grown up and filled out as like a man and not just like a kid trying to play a position, especially as a dominant position as tight end."- Tommy Tremble via Panthers.com
Tremble is right. Gaining trust is key. It would allow more plays called in his direction and will provide second-year quarterback Bryce Young with added confidence to look for the player in critical moments. Whether this unit can achieve objectives remains to be seen.
Sanders is a work in progress from a blocking standpoint but should be able to make his presence felt in the passing game. Ian Thomas' strong start to the offseason doesn't detract from his subpar performance levels in recent years. Tremble's flashed outstanding athletic qualities, but he'll also need to catapult forward in his quest to become an offensive focal point.
Any improved production Carolina gets from the tight-end room would be a bonus. This will be an audition for Tremble after something prevented the previous coaching regimes from giving him a genuine shot. Making every rep and target count will be a core component of whatever success comes his way.
Some added trust with Young and Canales would also assist greatly.