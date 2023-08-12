Panthers News: Bryce Young, Matt Corral, Anthony Richardson and game day
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team gets set for its first preseason outing this afternoon?
After one of the more eventful offseasons in franchise history, the Carolina Panthers take the field at Bank of America Stadium later this afternoon. Football is back and for fans, optimism has returned following three disastrous years under the previous coaching regime.
Of course, the news and rumors are plentiful ahead of the clash. Among the stories causing conversation include Matt Corral's measuring stick, the hype building around Bryce Young, game-day information, and potential regret about not drafting Anthony Richardson.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers vs. NY Jets information
Game day has finally arrived and for the Carolina Panthers, and it's the start of what will hopefully become a profitable new era under head coach Frank Reich. Plenty of fans should be in attendance to watch Bryce Young and company at Bank of America Stadium, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 3.5-point favorites against the New York Jets. This can be bet at -110 depending on what side of the spread takes your fancy (bet $110 to win $100).
Anyone wishing to wager Carolina on the money line can do so at -175 (bet $175 to win $100), with the Jets available at +150 (bet $100 to win $150). The over/under is set at 37.0 points at -110 odds in either direction.
How to watch Carolina Panthers vs. NY Jets
The game is also available to view on the NFL Network.