Path to oblivion: How did the Carolina Panthers get here, and what comes next?
The misery never ends...
By Ricky Raines
Carolina Panthers all-star staff hasn't met expectations
The Carolina Panthers brass settled on Frank Reich. Who knew how appropriate that word would be - settled.
When Reich was hired, it was a surprise. He hadn’t interviewed for any other job in the hiring cycle after getting fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 to be replaced by former player, TV personality, and golf buddy, Jeff Saturday. Perhaps an opportunity, perhaps a shade of nepotism. Either way, Jim Irsay was dancing in our locker room just a couple of weeks ago - so I digress.
Reich was brought in and then the Panthers hired what has been lauded by many - including yours truly - as an all-star coaching staff.
Thomas Brown was to serve as offensive coordinator, Josh McCown as quarterbacks coach, Jim Caldwell as offensive assistant/consultant/mystery man, and Duce Staley as running backs coach and assistant head coach. Those are just on the offensive side.
Ejiro Evero was hired to man the position of defensive coordinator. Although I question some of the principles regarding personnel that he decided weren’t imperative to his system’s success - he has been resoundingly good at his job here in Carolina, in my opinion.
Special teams coach Chris Tabor saw his services retained by the Panthers, along with offensive line coach James Campen. Again, these moves were universally well-received.
Tabor has been terrific and has his unit playing arguably the best football of any group within the team. Campen, on the other hand, has seen his offensive line go from emerging to a proverbial splatter on the floor that must urgently be cleaned up before it seeps into the foundation.