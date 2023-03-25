Did pro days alter the betting odds for Panthers pick at No. 1 overall?
Have the recent pro days impacted the betting odds surrounding the Carolina Panthers and their quarterback of choice at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft?
It's been a busy week for the Carolina Panthers, who were front and center across various pro days as they gear up to make the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Securing the top spot following their daring trade with the Chicago Bears was the easy part - it's picking the right guy to lead this franchise back to prominence that's more critical.
The Panthers have invested a significant amount in their quarterback of choice already. After signing veteran wide receiver D.J. Chark on Friday, everything is in place for the rookie signal-caller to excel - whoever that might be.
C.J. Stroud was the first prospect to showcase his talent this week. He was followed by Bryce Young and Will Levis, with Anthony Richardson set to get the same treatment at Florida's pro day on March 30.
Excitement is building among the fans. Although most are currently arguing about which quarterback is better rather than basking in the glory of having the first selection to potentially get this team trending in the right direction at long last.
In truth, there are two right answers atop the draft. But have the pro day showcases impacted the betting odds regarding Carolina's plans at No. 1 overall?
Current betting odds for the Carolina Panthers No. 1 overall pick in 2023
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, Stroud is the clear frontrunner to be the Panthers' pick at -270 (bet $270 to win $100). The Ohio State product is followed by Young at +230 (bet $100 to win $230) and there is a steep drop-off after that.
FanDuel's next option is Richardson at +800 (bet $100 to win $800). The sportsbook gives Levis almost no chance of being the first quarterback taken with odds of +5000 (bet $100 to win $5000).
It's a similar situation over at Bet MGM. Stroud is 4/11 to be Carolina's first pick, which is the first time they've been at No. 1 overall since they drafted Cam Newton in 2011.
Young is next at 5/2, with Richardson and Levis' odds of 7/1 and 50/1 respectively indicating what many around the league realize - that this is a two-horse race between Stroud and Young.
This was also highlighted by David Newton of ESPN recently, who'd heard from league sources that the Panthers have narrowed down their search. Although nothing has been confirmed one way or another.
"While nobody in the Carolina organization officially ruled out Levis or Richardson, league sources indicated that this is a two-quarterback race for the top pick."- David Newton, ESPN
Whether you prefer Stroud or Young will be a moot point at the end of the day. Either quarterback represents a potential home-run hit by the Panthers - one that could lead them into a brighter future after nothing but misery when Matt Rhule held absolute power within the organization.
Business is being done differently this time around. Finding the correct signal-caller from No. 1 will be the icing on the cake following an off-season period that is sure to live long in the memory.
Stroud is the favorite from a betting standpoint. But Young's odds represent real value considering how impressed the likes of general manager Scott Fitterer have been with not only his performance but his football IQ and ability to hold an audience for good measure.