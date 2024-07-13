Promising ranking raises optimism in Carolina Panthers HC Dave Canales
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales is a breath of fresh air. The Carolina Panthers took a complete U-turn on their previous hires under team owner David Tepper with the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator. College coaches and failed retreads weren't seriously considered. They went with a progressive-minded coach with the modern-day teachings needed to get this organization out of the proverbial doldrums.
The head coach is young, ambitious, and leaving no stone unturned in pursuit of improvements. Canales is getting a positive response from his players so far. He also believes that things can turn around quickly if the team becomes fundamentally sound in all phases and builds some early confidence when the regular season arrives.
It's a journey into the unknown for everyone associated with the franchise, but the Panthers have an aligned vision with a long-term plan in place at long last. Canales will go through some tough times during his first season at the helm. What's important is keeping an even keel and sticking to his principles no matter the situation.
NFL analyst believes the Carolina Panthers have the right man in Dave Canales
Cody Benjamin from CBS Sports sees a positive outlook for Canales after placing him at No. 24 in his head coach rankings before the 2024 campaign. The analyst thinks Carolina got the right guy, especially when it comes to helping quarterback Bryce Young recover from a woeful first season in a professional environment.
"Carolina has grown a reputation as dangerously impatient when it comes to head coaches under owner David Tepper, but [Dave] Canales' arrival could represent a genuine step in the other direction -- and a perfect partner for 2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young. Just 43, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator oversaw career revivals from Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield in successive seasons."- Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports
Canales is going to make mistakes. He's a first-time NFL head coach with one year of play-calling experience. It's also worth remembering that the Panthers won two games last season. It's going to take a monumental effort to get things back on track. This project also needs team owner David Tepper to be patient if things don't go according to plan immediately.
The Panthers' long-suffering fanbase needs someone to believe in. Matt Rhule didn't come across as genuine and was in over his head from early on. Frank Reich was respected as a former Carolina quarterback, but there wasn't enough self-energy left to make a better go of things after he was fired by the Indianapolis Colts.
There's a different aura around Canales. He's new blood. He's energized. He's got the approach that resonates well with players of today. He's fiercely driven and embracing the challenge fully.
That's a strong foundation from which to build. It'll take much more to successfully run an NFL operation from the catbird seat, but it's a good place to start nonetheless.
Carolina's roster is far from perfect. But in Canales, they have someone capable of nurturing the talent available and getting the Panthers back to respectability. This represents the minimum expectations in Year 1. Whatever comes after that is a bonus.
There's a growing sense the Panthers might have something in Canales. After so many hair-trigger hires and complete mismanagement of team affairs, this is exactly what Tepper is hoping for.