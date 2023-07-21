Ranking the 4 most untouchable Carolina Panthers players in 2023
- Supreme OT
- Shutdown CB
- Formidable defensive lineman
- Franchise edge rusher
Which players on the Carolina Panthers are considered untouchable heading into the upcoming 2023 campaign?
The Carolina Panthers are entering the 2023 campaign with excitement in the air. Something that hasn't been felt by the fanbase since the days of Cam Newton.
The roster features plenty of youth with a mix of veterans and journeymen alike. On top of that, owners David and Nicole Tepper grabbed up the best mixture of coaches one could ask for a rookie quarterback such as the 2023 No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young.
As a fan and objective observer, I too am excited for what is to come this season. Expectations should be gradual improvement but with the hope that this Carolina football team can show more than that. That's the building block to potential consistent success within the organization.
One building block is the priority of current cornerstones on the roster, aka the "untouchables". These are players that the Panthers, more specifically general manager Scott Fitterer and his staff, deem as the pillars of the team's success and that someone will have to offer a king's ransom to acquire.
With that in mind, here are the four untouchable players on the Panthers' roster for the 2023 regular season.