Ranking the 4 most untouchable Carolina Panthers players in 2023
- Supreme OT
- Shutdown CB
- Formidable defensive lineman
- Franchise edge rusher
4. Taylor Moton - Carolina Panthers OT
This might not even be the most controversial player on this short list, and that is saying something.
Taylor Moton has been a stable of the Carolina Panthers' offensive line since 2018 when he first became the starter at right tackle. While he hasn't been named to a Pro Bowl or All-Pro selection just yet, he has been nothing but consistent over the last five seasons.
The second-round selection out of Western Michigan has developed into one of the better right tackles in football. Moton has displayed a consistent strong anchor that keeps his side of the pocket on lockdown. Once he lands his hands on defenders, it is hard to get by him thanks to ample hand placement and power in the upper half.
In the run game, Moton does a great job working to his landmarks and creating movement at the line of scrimmage. He will seal the edge and allow the running back to work to his right hip pocket for chunk plays, as we saw numerous times throughout the last few years with Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis, D'Onta Foreman, and Chuba Hubbard.
Moton brings a lot of value to the team on and off the field as one of the leaders of a still-young roster beaming with talent. Losing him in any case would be a major blow to Carolna's prospects of winning week in and week out.