Ranking the 4 most untouchable Carolina Panthers players in 2023
- Supreme OT
- Shutdown CB
- Formidable defensive lineman
- Franchise edge rusher
3. Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB
I think this is the most controversial player on the list considering his health in recent years. However, I truly believe that Jaycee Horn is that type of player and impacts the game at a high level regardless of his health.
Horn is arguably the most talented cornerback the Panthers have ever had. We've seen it on the field for the last year and a quarter that he has an impact on the game that only few in the NFL can boast.
I get it, he needs to stay healthy and I don't disagree with that. Even so, if Horn remains on the field for at least 13 to 14 games, that is massive for the Carolina Panthers and their chances of victory on Sundays.
The No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is as physical as they came in both pass and run support. Horn will go to work in press coverage thanks to his size, length, superb technique, and terrific mirror-and-match skills in man. He also offers ample spatial awareness in zone drops and the quickness to accelerate downhill to make a play.
This is a special player. I have to see what Year 3 brings before I can say Horn isn't a tradeable player. If a team was asking about the prospects of acquiring the former South Carolina stud, I would hope Scott Fitterer hangs up the phone.
You don't allow that type of talent to walk, yet.