Ranking the 4 most untouchable Carolina Panthers players in 2023
- Supreme OT
- Shutdown CB
- Formidable defensive lineman
- Franchise edge rusher
2. Derrick Brown - Carolina Panthers DL
When the general manager considers you to be an untouchable player in trade talks for the No. 1 overall selection, you mean a lot to the organization and the team's future success.
Derrick Brown entered the Carolina Panthers with high expectations as the No. 7 selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. Defensive tackles drafted that high would usually be expected to put up big numbers as a pass rusher and run defender. However, that is not the type of player he is and that is okay considering what he became in the trenches last season.
Sure, Brown wasn't the most productive defensive lineman on the field. Yet, he was one of the most impactful players overall every weekend. The former Auburn Tiger has shown to overwhelm opposing players at the line of scrimmage on a snap-to-snap basis.
Brown is a massive human being at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds. He offers rare explosiveness for his physical profile and that allows him to insert large amounts of power into opposing guards and centers. His powerful hands allow him to detach from his man with ease and blow up the run game.
As a pass rusher, you could see Brown getting better with each week as he began to add more combinations and counters to offset his opponent. His bull rush is vicious and he will consistently get to the quarterback's lap. However, he needs to do a better job at finishing the play, which should enhance his numbers along the way.
I expect another impactful season from No. 95. In Ejiro Evero's defense, Brown has a chance of being let loose and could thrive in his fourth season.