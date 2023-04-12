Ranking the 5 biggest NFL Draft steals in Carolina Panthers franchise history
Who are the biggest NFL Draft steals acquired by the Carolina Panthers throughout an illustrious history spanning almost three decades?
While the Carolina Panthers get set to kick off the 2023 NFL Draft at No. 1 overall, the promise of an exciting new era dawns with a quarterback capable of leading the franchise back to playoff contention. Bryce Young has rapidly emerged as the overwhelming favorite to be the pick, with fresh doubts rumored about C.J. Stroud and how he might fit within Frank Reich's plans.
This is the primary focus and rightfully so. However, what separates the contenders from the mediocre is finding gems that turn into valuable performers further down the pecking order. Something the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have done with great efficiency in recent years.
The Panthers have unearthed plenty of fantastic picks that far exceeded expectations. Some have even gone down in folklore as some of the best to ever wear the uniform.
With this in mind, we took a look and ranked the five biggest NFL Draft steals in Panthers franchise history.
Draft Steal No. 5
Josh Norman - Former Carolina Panthers CB
- No. 143 overall (5th round) | 2012 NFL Draft
Considering Josh Norman was a relative afterthought before the Carolina Panthers snapped him up in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft, the cornerback quickly started proving people wrong. He emerged as a productive starter during his rookie campaign, which was swiftly followed by an injury-plagued 2013 season where he featured just seven times.
Norman's best campaign by a considerable margin came in 2015. The former Coastal Carolina star emerged as one of the league's best lockdown corners, bringing a swagger to a loaded defense as the Panthers won the NFC and came within inches of an elusive first Super Bowl.
This was it for Norman as he signed for Washington in free agency. Things didn't go according to plan after that, but he returned home down the stretch in 2022 and is worthy of a spot.