Ranking the top-four Carolina Panthers draft QB targets after pro day exploits
Carolina Panthers could draft Bryce Young
While C.J. Stroud is projected by many to be the No. 1 pick, one couldn't rule out any of the top three as rumors continue to circulate. However, turning down the chance to draft a magician like Bryce Young despite the obvious durability concerns is a huge call for those in power to make.
Young is so accomplished, it's hard to pick a place to start. The former Alabama star's processing is already elite, which is matched by supreme pocket manipulation, outstanding arm strength, and the rare ability to use angles creatively when forced to improvise.
Again, we're splitting hairs between Young and C.J. Stroud. So could the pre-pro day dinner with the Carolina Panthers prove to be the deciding factor when push comes to shove?
Given the impression it left on Scott Fitterer, it's a definite possibility.
"He was so well-spoken, so well thought-out. When he talked about his preparation, when he talked about how he studies, how he sees the game, he’s at a different level. He’s already at that NFL level, which is great to see. At 21 years old, if I walked into a restaurant, sat around with a bunch of 40, 50-year-old men, it’d be a little intimidating. Instead, he just sat there and asked us questions. We asked him questions. . . . Just a really, really solid person."- Scott Fitterer, via Pro Football Talk
There are two - perhaps even three - right answers atop the 2023 NFL Draft. That's why the Panthers were aggressive in ensuring they had their pick of the litter.
Factoring everything into the equation, Young could be the leader in the clubhouse currently. Even if this is by a minuscule amount in all likelihood.