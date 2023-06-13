Ranking the top 10 Carolina Panthers players on the active roster in 2023
Who are the ten best players on the Carolina Panthers active roster entering the first season under new head coach Frank Reich in 2023?
A lot has changed for the Carolina Panthers in the last year. Especially when it pertains to their overall roster construction.
The franchise has an upgraded coaching staff and a new-look roster that is looking to compete for a division title - they certainly have the talent to do so. However, it's important to understand what looks good on paper doesn't always translate during the season.
When looking over Carolina's roster, it's an interesting build. There's a lot of versatility on the defensive side of the ball, one that offers stronghold talents at all three levels of the unit.
The scheme is new, in part to the arrival of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and this will be a defense that places an emphasis on stopping the run while also offering the explosiveness to tee off on the quarterback.
Offensively, this is a group that has the offensive line to protect Bryce Young consistently while providing a punch in the run game to create rushing lanes for running backs Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard.
It seems likely that this will be a run-first team initially, but don't let the loss of D.J. Moore fool you. They have adequate wide receivers that shouldn't hold Young back in the passing game, plus two young studs in Terrace Marshall Jr. and rookie Jonathan Mingo that will work for playing time throughout the season.
Now, it's time to see who the best players are on this team. I have listed out 10, including two honorable mentions, that I view as formidable to elite starters and are important pieces to the roster and their respective side of the ball.
Please note that rookies, including Young and Mingo, are not included in this list. They haven't played a snap in the NFL and it wouldn't be fair to them or the proven talents to include them on this list.
Without further ado, here are the ten best players on the Panthers roster.