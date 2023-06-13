Ranking the top 10 Carolina Panthers players on the active roster in 2023
Honorable Carolina Panthers mentions
Eddy Pineiro - Carolina Panthers K
Eddy Pineiro had his bad moment in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons, a game I was in attendance for, missing two kicks that would've been game-winners for the Carolina Panthers. It was after this game that he went a perfect 19/19 on his field goals and converted just under 95 percent of extra points.
In all, the former Chicago Bear and New York Jet went 30/32 in XPs and 33/35 in FGs, earning a contract extension in the process and keeping his starting job over Zane Gonzalez, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.
Pineiro will have a big role on the team this year and will look to match his 2022 campaign. In the process, becoming one of the better kickers in the NFL.
Vonn Bell - Carolina Panthers S
Vonn Bell made a big impact on the Cincinnati Bengals during his three seasons there. He and new Falcons safety Jessie Bates III were a formidable duo on the backend of a very solid defensive unit that helped their team to a Super Bowl runner-up and two AFC Championship appearances.
The Carolina Panthers have themselves a safety that has improved in coverage over the course of the last three years, allowing him to be a versatile player in Ejiro Evero's multiple defensive alignments.
Bell racked up four interceptions, showcasing his value on the backend. He's also a heavy, yet disciplined hitter and tackler in the run game - something the team missed last season.
Bell makes the secondary better and should be one of the Scott Fitterer's best signings.
Bradley Bozeman - Carolina Panthers C
Bradley Bozeman was a key addition for the Panthers last season and became the anchor on the offensive line, earning himself a three-year extension.
It was tough to keep an impactful player like Bozeman out of the top 10 best Panthers on the active roster. He finished inside the top 10 in pass block win rate among centers in the NFL, and it showed last season.
The former Alabama Crimson Tide star has a stout anchor and lots of power in the upper and lower half. He will toss you aside and look for work in pass protection and then will flatten you in the run game.
Bozeman isn't as athletic as some of the better centers in the league. But without him, the Panthers wouldn't have been as cohesive of a unit upfront as they were.