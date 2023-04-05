Ranking the top-five free agent signings by the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Ranking the top-five signings made by the Carolina Panthers during an immensely active free agency for the franchise so far in 2023.
It's been a frenzied period of activity for the Carolina Panthers in free agency. Players have come and gone, but the roster looks in pretty good shape with the promise of some landmark arrivals to come that also includes a new franchise quarterback from No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
This is an exciting time for fans. There are sound football minds at work within the building, who left no stone unturned in pursuit of finding the right pieces while also keeping long-term financial stability thanks to some expert wizardry led by Samir Suleiman.
There were already some talented individuals in place for the new coaching staff to work with. Frank Reich's used his connections well throughout the offseason across all fronts, which can hopefully bear fruit in pursuit of an NFC South title challenge next time around.
With that being said, we ranked the top-five free-agent signings made by the Panthers in 2023.
Free Agent Signing No. 5
Andy Dalton - Carolina Panthers QB
While quarterback Andy Dalton might not see the field if a rookie signal-caller makes the necessary adjustment from college to the pros this summer, he'll be an integral part of the Carolina Panthers in 2023.
The veteran will be leaned on heavily to mentor someone like C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young through their transition. This is a role Dalton's already assumed well with the Chicago Bears when Justin Fields entered the league.
If the incoming college recruit needs a little extra time to pick things up, the Panthers have a dependable presence in Dalton to fill the void and ensure no momentum is lost. So this signing is a major win for Carolina at an important time.