What is Shannon Sharpe's problem with Cam Newton?
Why is Shannon Sharpe going so hard after Cam Newton as the former Carolina Panthers quarterback aims for a league return in 2023?
Cam Newton is not ready to throw in the towel on his glittering career just yet. Things have been difficult for the former league MVP since he was released by the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and missing the entire campaign last time around could be a damning indictment of how his skills are being viewed across the NFL.
The days of Newton dominating on a weekly basis are seemingly over. Something that's also recognized by the No. 1 overall selection in 2011, who put out a YouTube video recently stating his willingness to be a backup and even listed the players he'd be willing to sit behind for good measure.
This was not universally well-received by the media. And one of Newton's biggest critics wasted no time in making his feelings known about the quarterback's latest revelations.
Shannon Sharpe didn't hold back in his latest Cam Newton attack
Shannon Sharpe doesn't need a reason to hammer Newton publicly. But on a recent FOX Sports Undisputed, the Pro Football Hall of Famer couldn't believe Newton's supposed arrogance after so long out of the league.
"You think because you say something on YouTube or you put it out on social media with the fancy thought that these teams like, 'Man, you hear what Cam said? He'd backup Deshaun. He'd backup Lamar Jackson. He'd backup this and that one. Let's get on the phone and call him up.' Your arrogance blinds you. Cam needs to put the camera down. The problem I have with Cam is that, if arrogance is suffocating, this man was out of the entire NFL last year, and then he comes in with a wishlist. These are the teams or these are the players."- Shannon Sharpe via Sportskeeda
As he did the first time Sharpe lashed out after his appearance at Auburn's pro day, Newton wasn't going to take it lying down again. The quarterback responded on Twitter by saying that the arrogant claims are unfounded and haven't been outlined once by any coach or player that's worked with him throughout his journey.
While Newton might claim there aren't 32 quarterbacks better, the NFL sees things differently. But there sure aren't 64 better and that's why his current league exodus seems especially bizarre.
The Panthers are moving forward without Newton and many others are doing the same. There don't seem to be many open spots right now, but this could change if injury strikes and the direction teams might go during the 2023 NFL Draft.
Newton will bide his time and hope for the best. Just why Sharpe has such a problem with his quest to get back into the league is a mystery, which is an energy he doesn't have for other potential backups searching for an opportunity.
Shine through the shade has been a motto of Newton's for some time. Sharpe's comments should be water off a duck's back, even if they are somewhat damaging his hopes of landing a job somewhere in 2023.
Only time will tell as to whether or not this is the end of the road for Newton. He couldn't do anything more to prove himself, but that might not be enough when it's all said and done.