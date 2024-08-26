Touted trade possibility should put Carolina Panthers on high alert
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan isn't sitting on his hands this offseason. The new general manager is doing everything in his power to get the Carolina Panthers on sounder footing. It's not been easy, but the roster looks in much better shape aside from a few problem areas that could hold them back.
Raising standards and increasing competition was the primary objective in Year 1 of yet another substantial rebuild. Players operated with an extra sense of urgency with nobody aside from a select few seemingly safe. It's making everyone better as the Panthers look to get back to some semblance of respectability in 2024.
Morgan's aggressive and examining every avenue to help this once-proud franchise get back on its feet. The Panthers have already made one trade when veteran cornerback Mike Jackson came into the fold. There could be similar transactions on the way if the former linebacker feels like it can help them prosper with head coach Dave Canales leading the charge.
Carolina Panthers could reunite Bryce Young with John Metchie III
Although it's considered the team's strongest position group based on Canales' recent comments, adding another wide receiver couldn't be completely dismissed. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, former second-round selection John Metchie III is someone teams are inquiring about and could be moved if the Houston Texans become receptive.
"Multiple teams have reached out to the Texans to see if WR John Metchie III would be available in trade due to the plethora of receivers on their roster. It’s unclear if Houston would move him, but several teams are keeping a close eye. The former 2nd-round pick out of Alabama had 10 catches for 100 yards and a TD in the preseason."- Jordan Schultz via X
Carolina is pretty strong at the wide receiver position. They are reportedly shopping Terrace Marshall Jr. after another outstanding offseason from the LSU product. That said, reuniting quarterback Bryce Young with one of his primary weapons at Alabama comes with obvious benefits attached.
Metchie gained 96 receptions for 1,142 receiving yards and eight touchdowns the year Young won the Heisman Trophy in 2021. He's not enjoyed the best NFL fortunes so far after being diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia. Thankfully, the recovery went well and the wideout is slowly getting back to his old self.
The Texans have an embarrassment of riches at receiver after trading for Stefon Diggs. Nick Caserio can't take them all through without jeopardizing depth elsewhere. There will be an odd man out, so a situation could emerge where Metchie is deemed expendable if someone comes forward with a suitable offer.
This could be seen as a luxury for the Panthers given more pressing holes elsewhere. But even with all their upside attached, only Adam Thielen and Diontae Johnson come with proven NFL production. Taking a flier on someone like Metchie and hoping his already-developed chemistry with Young takes off immediately wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.
Carolina's initial 53-man roster is going to look different 24 hours after it's confirmed if not sooner. Things will happen quickly. Transactions will be frequent around the league. If Morgan decides it's the correct approach within his business-first model, he won't hesitate to pull the trigger.
Metchie is a high-risk, high-reward trade candidate. But make no mistake, this would get Young's seal of approval in the biggest way imaginable.