Updated strength of schedule spells potential doom for Carolina Panthers' chances
By Dean Jones
Things haven't quite gone according to plan for the Carolina Panthers through the opening four weeks of the 2024 season. It was a disastrous start, losing their first two games and causing head coach Dave Canales to bench quarterback Bryce Young. Things are improving slightly, but another losing campaign seems like the most realistic scenario as things stand.
There's still time for that to change. Canales believes his squad is on the right track and his methods are bearing fruit since experienced quarterback Andy Dalton was installed into the starting lineup. They are dealing with some significant injury issues that could hold them back, so those available must roll up their sleeves and show the same fight that left fans satisfied despite defeat at home to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.
Carolina Panthers have 10th hardest schedule based on updated stats
That will be easier said than done. Pro Football Network released an updated strength of schedule based on results over the first quarter of the campaign. Carolina had one of the easiest perceived schedules before the season began. It's now the 10th hardest.
For a quick recap, here's who the Panthers will face the rest of the way.
- Week 5: at Bears
- Week 6: vs. Falcons
- Week 7: at Commanders
- Week 8: at Broncos
- Week 9: vs. Saints
- Week 10: vs. NY Giants (Germany)
- Week 11: Bye
- Week 12: vs. Chiefs
- Week 13: vs. Buccaneers
- Week 14: at Eagles
- Week 15: vs. Cowboys
- Week 16: vs. Cardinals
- Week 17: at Buccaneers
- Week 18: at Falcons
There are some tricky games, no doubt about that. The Panthers aren't exactly blessed with quality on their roster either. They must get up to their bye week with some semblance of respectability. That's the primary objective right now.
Things get much tougher after that. One could make a case for every team down the stretch aside from the Cardinals standing a good chance of making the postseason. Carolina doesn't harbor any such ambitions as yet, especially without the likes of Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown and veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson to depend upon.
Canales will be demanding nothing but maximum effort and gradual improvement from his group. The Panthers have their backs against the wall once again, but they have an improved locker room atmosphere to lean on for now. Most believe they aren't far away from being genuinely competitive. Time will tell on that one.
Nobody is expecting the Panthers to be anything more than bottom-feeders after a 1-3 start. That takes the heat off to a certain extent. However, they're more than capable of matching some - if not all - teams remaining on the schedule if Canales continues to scheme things effectively and the players respond to obvious enhancements in coaching.
That's all fans are hoping for heading into another pivotal offseason for the organization in 2025.