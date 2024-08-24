What channel is the Panthers-Bills game on today? Start time, announcers and more
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have an extremely busy few days ahead of them. Head coach Dave Canales is finally giving his starters time on the field for their third preseason engagement at the Buffalo Bills this afternoon. It'll be versus second and third-stringers with Sean McDermott sitting his top guys, so the chance to build some real momentum is there for all to see.
This is also the final chance some on the fringes have to make an impression before final cuts. Dan Morgan and others in positions of power must whittle down their roster from 90 to an initial 53 men by Tuesday. Of course, there's also the small matter of the general manager exploring the waiver wire for potential recruits holding the No. 1 priority.
It's a fascinating time for fans, who are approaching another new era with cautious optimism. Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints is firmly on the immediate horizon. Any positive elements they can pick up in their last warmup contests would be beneficial. That said, their fortunes next time around are still hanging in the balance until we get a good look at the football product with Canales leading the charge.
Here's all the key information ahead of today's game at Highmark Stadium.
Carolina Panthers vs. Patriots start time for Preseason Week 3
The Panthers' third preseason game will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today.
What channel is the Carolina Panthers vs. Patriots game on today?
According to 506 Sports, those in the Carolinas or surrounding areas can catch their team in action on the following television channels.
- WJZY (FOX/46 - Charlotte)
- WRAL (NBC/5 - Raleigh/Durham)
- WFMY (CBS/2 - Greensboro NC)
- WITN (NBC/7 - Greenville NC)
- WSFX (FOX/26 - Wilmington NC)
- WYFF (NBC/4 - Greenville SC)
- WFXB (FOX/43 - Myrtle Beach SC)
- WLTX (CBS/19 - Columbia SC)
- WCSC (CBS/5 - Charleston SC)
- WVEC (ABC/13 - Norfolk VA)
- WDBJ (CBS/7 - Roanoke VA)
- WJBF (ABC/6 - Augusta GA)
WJCL (ABC/22 - Savannah GA)
For those in the Buffalo, New York area who want to see the game, these are the channels you should be on the lookout for.
- WIVB (CBS/4 - Buffalo)
- WROC (CBS/8 - Rochester)
- WSYR (ABC/9 - Syracuse)
- WPNY (My/11 - Utica)
- WETM (18.2 - Elmira)
- WTEN (ABC/10 - Albany)
- WWTI (ABC/50 - Watertown NY)
- WIVT (ABC/34 - Binghamton NY)
- WJET (ABC/24 - Erie PA)
- WFFF (FOX/44 - Burlington VT)
The game is also being streamed on NFL+. A full showing will also be shown on NFL Network, but not until Sunday, August 25 at 4 a.m. Eastern Time.
Who are the announcers for Carolina Panthers vs. Patriots today?
On the call in-market for the Panthers will be Anish Shroff and iconic former wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. In the Buffalo/New York region, commentary will be led by Andrew Catalon and Steve Tasker.