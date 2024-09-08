What channel is the Carolina Panthers game on today? Everything to know for Week 1
By Dean Jones
It's game day. Finally.
After a long, dramatic offseason, the Carolina Panthers kick off their regular-season schedule with a trip to the New Orleans Saints. This will be Dave Canales' first game as head coach in a setting where the results matter. He's confident that the hard work during the preparation period will reap instant rewards and his squad can win back respectability quickly. Easier said than done, but it cannot be completely dismissed.
The Panthers travel to the New Orleans Saints to begin the campaign. Dennis Allen comes into the season under pressure. He needs to get his team back into the postseason picture after those in power once again manipulated the salary cap to their perceived advantage. They have talent on both sides of the football, but much will depend on veteran quarterback Derek Carr heading into a make-or-break campaign.
Carolina comes into the game as underdogs, which is expected on the road in a hostile environment. They won two games last season to further complicate their initial projections ahead of the contest. However, this is not the same team these days.
Canales has installed belief and collective purpose. That doesn't guarantee success, but it's not a bad place to start. The Saints are a decent outfit who've got the better of Carolina more often than not in recent years. At the same time, the Panthers have nothing to fear with all the expectations on the hosts.
Can the Panthers begin their campaign with a shocking road triumph? Or will Canales' project need a little extra time to bear fruit?
Carolina Panthers vs. Saints game details
- Date: Sunday, September 8
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
How to watch Carolina Panthers vs. Saints in Week 1
The Panthers game will be shown live on FOX. 506 Sports has a map of the regional locations where fans can view the divisional matchup. Check your local listings for further details.
How to stream Carolina Panthers vs. Saints in Week 1
Fans in or of the Carolina's market can watch today's game on several streaming platforms.
- NFL Sunday Ticket
- YouTube TV
- Hulu + Live TV
- fuboTV
How to listen to the Carolina Panthers vs. Saints in Week 1
Anyone not able to view the game for whatever reason can listen to the clash on WRFX 99.7 The Fox or the Carolina Panthers Radio Network.
Who are the announcers for the Carolina Panthers game in Week 1?
Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth will be on the call for Carolina's game with the Saints.
Let's hope the Panthers can rise to the big occasion and pick up a morale-boosting victory versus a familiar NFC South foe to begin their exciting new era under Canales. It'll be difficult, there's no getting away from that. But it's not impossible by any stretch of the imagination.