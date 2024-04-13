What time will Carolina Panthers be on the clock in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The time is getting close...
By Dean Jones
Much has been made about the Carolina Panthers not having a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Their daring trade for quarterback Bryce Young cost far more than those in power originally anticipated. After one of the worst seasons in franchise history, they suffered the embarrassment of handing over the No. 1 pick to the Chicago Bears, leaving them free to take USC prospect Caleb Williams.
Dan Morgan can't do anything about that now. The general manager must play the hand he's been dealt by the incompetent decision-makers who got the Panthers into this mess. He made an imposing start to the team's roster construction during his first free agency as front-office leader. The upcoming draft is another integral piece of the puzzle.
Unless the Panthers decide to trade up into the first round - which does seem unlikely given Morgan's intent to build through the draft and value picks more than Scott Fitterer - it's a waiting game. That's frustrating for fans, who'll be innocent bystanders on Day 1 before things get more interesting when Day 2 arrives.
Some don't want to watch every pick. If the Panthers stay at No. 33 overall in the second round, some viewers may want to just tune in to see which direction Carolina goes before going about their business. If you fit into this category, we have you covered.
What time will the Carolina Panthers be on the clock in the 2023 NFL Draft?
The Panthers should be on the clock at No. 33 overall around 7.15-7.20 p.m. Eastern Time. Here's how we know.
Programming is set to officially begin at 7 p.m. There is normally some introduction and build-up before Roger Goodell comes onto the podium. Couple this with the Panthers being first up to begin the second round, and that'll be the timeframe.
Of course, this is subject to change.
Morgan's phone might be red-hot once the first round concludes. Teams who have a particular prospect high on their board will be looking to move up to land their preferred target. Therefore, the Panthers could trade out of the pick if they feel like the compensation attached is worth dropping in the pecking order.
This seems more likely than Morgan surging into the top 32 selections. The Panthers are in desperate need of cheap contracts and a fresh injection of youthful energy. The more picks Carolina has, the more chances they have of finding stars from the collegiate level.
Morgan seems to have more about him than Fitterer and Rhule. He'll know the value of pick No. 33 and could potentially instigate a bidding war for the selection if multiple suitors come forward. In this scenario, fans will be waiting a little while longer for the Panthers to acquire their first prospect.
It's a fascinating dynamic that will keep fans engaged during the lull between the first round and Rounds 2-3. But the most important thing above all else is Morgan finding the right players capable of spearheading his new era.
Anything less would undo all the hard work behind the scenes so far this offseason.