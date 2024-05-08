When will the full 2024 NFL schedule be announced?
By Dean Jones
After another offseason of incredible changes across the Carolina Panthers, there is once again hope that this franchise can emerge from rock bottom. Fans have been burned by previous regimes and are approaching this time around with extra caution as a result. Still, it's hard not to be impressed by the purpose and professionalism Dan Morgan and Dave Canales have displayed since assuming positions of influence.
With the NFL Draft and free agency quickly becoming a distant memory, teams are gathering for minicamps as preparation for the upcoming campaign gathers pace. This is also the time of year when the league typically releases the official 2024 schedule, although frustrations were growing with no official news one way or another regarding a date.
Now, there is something for fans to latch onto.
When is the 2024 NFL schedule announced?
Based on a report from Ben Fisher of the Sports Business Journal later confirmed by respected NFL insiders, the league will make the schedule public knowledge at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 15. Inevitably, this will be swiftly followed by creative videos from every NFL franchise to get their respective fanbases more excited about competitive action returning later this year.
We've known for some time who the Panthers are playing on their road to potential redemption. The structure of these games has yet to be revealed. Once confirmed, fans can begin to plan trips, focus on which games they'll attend, and look at how things might pan out before and after the all-important bye week.
There's also the small matter of Carolina hosting an international game in Munich. This opponent and date are typically confirmed a few hours before the full schedule release.
Here's what we know so far in terms of opponents Canales will look to get the better of when the regular season arrives.
Carolina Panthers 2024 home games
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Dallas Cowboys
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Carolina Panthers 2024 away games
- Atlanta Falcons
- Chicago Bears
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New Orleans Saints
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Washington Commanders
Much will depend on how things come together throughout the offseason, but there's a chance for the Panthers to improve with Canales leading the charge. The bar isn't exactly high following a two-win campaign that descended into disgrace, but things look pretty favorable aside from a few daunting challenges.
The Panthers' success in 2024 is predicated on Bryce Young bouncing back from an indifferent rookie campaign. Morgan chose to invest heavily around the former No. 1 pick to give him a fighting chance. Canales is also renowned for helping signal-callers improve their flaws. If the former Alabama star leaps forward, then everything else should follow.
Football is coming back (slowly). But in truth, did it ever really go away?