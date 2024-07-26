Wide receiver dynamic represents Carolina Panthers' biggest 2024 conundrum
By Dan Tonna
The Presidential election, deep fakes, and Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors seem to be swirling through the media these days at light speed. After the disgruntled wide receiver requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers, fans were quick to imagine scenarios where he joined their favorite team.
For the Carolina Panthers, the odds of adding Aiyuk are slim. The team is strapped for salary-cap space over the next two seasons with just $6 million available to spend in 2024. This amount is wildly insufficient to offer him the $30 million per year he is looking for, which would make him the fourth highest-paid receiver in the league just ahead of Jaylen Waddle.
It is unlikely the Niners let their stud wideout walk out of the building. They've already made an enticing offer of $26 million per year. Several team officials made it abundantly clear that San Francisco intends to keep Aiyuk.
The Panthers might be more likely to add Martavis Bryant. Someone who is quickly becoming a player you need to be old enough to remember.
He is one of the great NFL “what if'' stories. This is a narrative that plays like a broken record at sports bars across the country when fans conceive hypothetical situations where receivers like Josh Gordon, Justin Blackmon, and Bryant limit off-the-field distractions and realize their potential to become perennial All-Pros.
Against all odds, the 32-year-old Bryant once again finds himself in the football news cycle. Thankfully, this time it is not for a third substance abuse infraction, but instead for a final chance to prove his play-making ability in the NFL.
Carolina Panthers reportedly discussed potential move for Martavius Bryant
According to Charlotte Sports Live, the receiver met with Panthers staff in an attempt to secure a spot on the roster for training camp. In an interview, Bryant went on to say that he has a lot of football left and wants to be an asset in Carolina's wideout room.
If it were 2014, Bryant would be exactly what the Panthers currently need. A spark - someone who can stretch the field and use his long frame to dominate undersized defensive backs.
As it stands, there are only two certainties at wide receiver - the newly acquired Diontae Johnson, who will add crisp route-running - and Adam Thielen, who should be able to rekindle some of the 1,000-yard receiving season he had last year before potentially riding off into retirement.
These two veterans alone will not be enough to be on par with the majority of receiving cores across the league, where talent is oversaturated. The Panthers are relying on first-round pick Xavier Legette to instantly produce as a rookie, which is a familiar problem for Carolina.
Jonathan Mingo started 14 games as a rookie last season, but the play-making receiver did not even come close to the first-year campaigns of fellow Ole Miss alumni, D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown. Terrace Marshall Jr., another Panthers receiver drafted in the second round, has done little in the NFL despite being an on-and-off starter over the past three seasons.
Carolina Panthers could deploy young guns into wide receiver roster spots
High expectations for rookies without a solidified game plan to assimilate them into the offense is a recipe for failure. The Panthers are desperate to avoid their mistakes of the past, shedding light on why senior assistant Jim Caldwell is in communication with Bryant and officials in Carolina’s front office are giving opportunities to undrafted free agents, Jalen Coker and Sam Pinckney.
Although the team may go into Week 1 with just five receivers on the roster, there are two likely alternatives. Carolina might stay loyal to the players who have been around since April. Coker and Pinckney are both larger receivers who could complement Thielen and Johnson, who excel as route runners.
Less than a month after the NFL Draft, Dave Canales was singing the praises of Coker. This response from your coach is rare. Even high draft picks have to fight to earn the respect of their leaders, never mind an undrafted rookie scrapping for a roster spot.
Coker and Pinckney might be the best options because they are already under contract. But the Panthers will be in a prime position to spend money.
Carolina is first in the NFL waiver order. This means they will have priority over 31 other teams to sign players with less than four seasons of experience who have been cut across the league.
In today's NFL, the receiver position is deep, especially on teams like the Washington Commanders, Seattle Seahawks, and Kansas City Chiefs. Young players like Dyami Brown, D’Wayne Eskridge, and Kadarius Toney could all become available, adding speed and potential to the Panthers' receiving core.
Additionally, veterans like Allen Lazard could be let go. The Panthers could benefit from adding a platoon option as Legette eases into reps early in the season.
The Panthers don’t care where they find talent - whether it be an undrafted rookie, a waiver acquisition, or unlikely free agent pick-up. Carolina needs all the help they can get for Bryce Young. Another wide receiver seems like a realistic option looking at the options available.