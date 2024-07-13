Xavier Legette leaves strong first impression on Carolina Panthers veteran
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are expecting big things from Xavier Legette. This was their conviction guy during strenuous assessments of college prospects set to take their chances at the next level. Dan Morgan left nothing to chance, trading up one spot to No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft to ensure the physically imposing wide receiver became part of his ambitious project.
Legette's early transition was hindered slightly by a hamstring complication. The Panthers were right to err on the side of caution, but the player's workout videos indicate it'll be all systems go for Carolina's upcoming training camp in Charlotte.
Carolina Panthers WR Adam Thielen had high praise for Xavier Legette
Judging by comments from teammates and coaches alike, Legette's made a solid first impression. Veteran wideout Adam Thielen had nothing but praise for the rookie based on comments via USA Today Sports. He highlighted the South Carolina product's desire to be great, in particular, as something that should stand him in tremendous stead throughout his professional journey.
"I think, No. 1, he’s a great guy. He’s been really fun to be around. Obviously, the country accent is pretty funny. But beyond that, he’s a really great kid and excited to go on and continue to work with him. Really, as a player and as a teammate, you just wanna see guys love the game, work hard and treat each other with respect. And he’s one of those guys, and those are the guys that you root for. You want those guys to have success. The guys that do things the right way—that wanna learn, that wanna be a great player. I think—at times, honestly—he’s gotta be kinda pulled back because he wants to go and do extra stuff and get the field work in, out of the building and do all these things because he wants it so bad. He wants to be a great receiver in this league."- Adam Thielen via USA Today Sports
Thielen will have a role in Legette's development. As the senior member of the wideout room and the only one who managed any consistent production last season, the rookie would be wise to seek his counsel. Looking at the way the former undrafted free agent emerged as a locker room leader in his short time with the team, he'll only be too happy to oblige.
The Panthers' offense looks much more explosive on paper heading into the campaign. Legette's presence is a big part of that. If he can make an immediate contribution while also developing his route tree, that's going to make things easier for everyone - Thielen included.
Carolina's inept offense last time around meant Thielen had to step into the No. 1 role. It's something the accomplished Pro Bowler did well en route to a 1,000-yard receiving year. Unfortunately, nobody else reached their end of the bargain.
The additions of Legette and Diontae Johnson should change that. Couple this with the enhanced rushing threat, the big-money acquisitions on the offensive line interior, and Jonathan Mingo's scope for growth under more progressive coaches, all signs are pointing up.
If Thielen can help smooth Legette's transition and pass on some helpful tricks of the trade along the way, it won't be long before superstardom arrives.